Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
I won my state’s biggest lotto prize – the secret strategy I used let me win again and again
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
I won $1million from the lottery – my ticket-buying strategy paid off
A LOTTERY ticket from August has just scored a lucky winner $1million dollars. The anonymous winner bought the Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket back on August 31 and didn't check it until last week. The Lexington man stocks up on tickets and checks them once he has a decent amount, reports...
Powerball jackpot $800 million: The most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted Saturday night's Powerball Jackpot to $800 million--the second biggest jackpot ever. (There was a single $1 million winner from Illinois from Wednesday's drawing.) So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 799 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
$200,000 lottery ticket nearly thrown in trash by winner
A North Carolina woman said her scratch-off lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash before she realized it was a $200,000 winner.
What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Dearborn
No one won Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth $700 million, but one winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dearborn, according to the Michigan Lottery. The ticket was sold at a Shell gas station located at 7000 Greenfield Road and matched the five white balls from the winning numbers — 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball 24.
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion next week, as no one wins again
On Saturday no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion.
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
A Michigan man who won a lottery jackpot of $25,000 a year for life said the numbers on his winning ticket came from a random number generator he found online.
Here are the winning numbers in Saturday's $825M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $825 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $410.2 million.
