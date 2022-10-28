ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Major construction projects continue into fall

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week

PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Pine Grove, and Tremont Twps. Between: Lebanon County Line and Exit 112 (PA 25) Type of work: Variable Speed Limit Board Installations. Restriction: Lane restriction. Start date: 10/31/22. Est completion date: 11/3/22. Restrictions in effect (time...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open

NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Times News

3-alarm fire in Tamaqua

Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
TAMAQUA, PA
wkok.com

PennDOT: Long-Term Lane Restrictions Ending on CSVT

PennDOT: Long-Term Lane Restrictions Ending on CSVT. POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – The remaining work on the northern section of the CSVT project is now complete. PennDOT announced Thursday, the long-term lane restrictions are being lifted on Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County. PennDOT says the contractor will still have some occasional short-term lane closures until that section of highway is complete.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Sunbury Three-Alarm Fire Scene Cleared, Two Confirmed Dead

SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Woman dead after gas main eruption causes crash

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney conducted an investigation of a crash that killed one woman, discovering it was caused by a gas main eruption. According to Eric J. Kerchner, Chief County Detective, on December 25, 2020, around 1:30 a.m. a crash happened on PA Route 314/Lower Swiftwater Road in Swiftwater, […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
WKBN

2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One dead, one missing in single plane crash

Luzerne County, Pa. — Emergency crews have been dispatched to a plane crash along St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township, officials say. The single engine plane crashed just after 3 p.m., according to Luzerne County Firewire. One person has died and crews are searching for a second person who reportedly parachuted out of the plane prior to the crash. The plane went down near the Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School, Firewire reports. The location is within 20 miles of three airports, including Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley, Bailiwick, and Clarks Hill airports.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

Valley Counties Remain with ‘Medium’ COVID Spread

SUNBURY – Not much has changed in the past week, in terms of the COVID-19 spread in our area. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their website Friday indicating Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties remain in the ‘medium’ category for spread of the disease.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Transportation Today News

EPA awards 11 Pennsylvania school districts $34.6M to purchase clean buses

Pennsylvania recently awarded 11 school districts $34.6 million in EPA Clean School Bus Program grants to purchase 89 clean school buses. The funding is through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that includes $5 billion for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years. “Thousands of school buses transport students to and from school […] The post EPA awards 11 Pennsylvania school districts $34.6M to purchase clean buses appeared first on Transportation Today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

