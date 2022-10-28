Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Related
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Pine Grove, and Tremont Twps. Between: Lebanon County Line and Exit 112 (PA 25) Type of work: Variable Speed Limit Board Installations. Restriction: Lane restriction. Start date: 10/31/22. Est completion date: 11/3/22. Restrictions in effect (time...
Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open
NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
skooknews.com
Five Families Being Assisted by American Red Cross After Tamaqua Multi-Alarm Fire
Five families are being assisted after a fire in Tamaqua on Saturday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua for a possible structure fire. Police were first on scene and reported in heavy smoke coming from the building and flames shooting from the upstairs windows.
Explosions Heard As 5-Alarm Fire Races Through Tamaqua Buildings (WATCH LIVE)
A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through multiple structures Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link). Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m. Justin Startzel was live-streaming the...
Average gas price in Pa. is back over $4 a gallon while prices nationally decline. Here’s why.
Pennsylvania drivers are seeing higher prices at the gas pump while others across the nation are paying less. The average price in Pa. today is up to $4 a gallon, again, while the national average continues to fall and today stands at $3.76 a gallon. The average price in the...
therecord-online.com
Renovo Energy Center project gets 18-month state expiration date extension
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A state Department of Environmental Protection permit approval for the proposed Renovo Energy Center project had been due to expire on Friday of this week, but the state agency on Thursday approved an 18-month permit extension until April 27, 2024. The DEP permit for the billion-dollar...
wkok.com
PennDOT: Long-Term Lane Restrictions Ending on CSVT
PennDOT: Long-Term Lane Restrictions Ending on CSVT. POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – The remaining work on the northern section of the CSVT project is now complete. PennDOT announced Thursday, the long-term lane restrictions are being lifted on Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County. PennDOT says the contractor will still have some occasional short-term lane closures until that section of highway is complete.
skooknews.com
Police Looking to Identify Man Who Broke into West Mahanoy Township Fire Company
Mahanoy Township Police and members of the William Penn Fire Company are attempting to identify a man that broke into their fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company's social media, the pictured individual broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. Anyone who can...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Sunbury Three-Alarm Fire Scene Cleared, Two Confirmed Dead
SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
Woman dead after gas main eruption causes crash
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney conducted an investigation of a crash that killed one woman, discovering it was caused by a gas main eruption. According to Eric J. Kerchner, Chief County Detective, on December 25, 2020, around 1:30 a.m. a crash happened on PA Route 314/Lower Swiftwater Road in Swiftwater, […]
2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
Card Skimmer Found At 7-Eleven Gas Station In Central PA: Police
If you shopped at this Dauphin County 7-Eleven you should check your banking account, police say. A card skimmer was found by an employee on the countertop card reader at the 7-Eleven located at 12 East Main Street in Middletown Borough on Oct. 14 and it was reported to Middletown Borough police on Oct. 26.
One dead, one missing in single plane crash
Luzerne County, Pa. — Emergency crews have been dispatched to a plane crash along St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township, officials say. The single engine plane crashed just after 3 p.m., according to Luzerne County Firewire. One person has died and crews are searching for a second person who reportedly parachuted out of the plane prior to the crash. The plane went down near the Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School, Firewire reports. The location is within 20 miles of three airports, including Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley, Bailiwick, and Clarks Hill airports.
wkok.com
Valley Counties Remain with ‘Medium’ COVID Spread
SUNBURY – Not much has changed in the past week, in terms of the COVID-19 spread in our area. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their website Friday indicating Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties remain in the ‘medium’ category for spread of the disease.
EPA awards 11 Pennsylvania school districts $34.6M to purchase clean buses
Pennsylvania recently awarded 11 school districts $34.6 million in EPA Clean School Bus Program grants to purchase 89 clean school buses. The funding is through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that includes $5 billion for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years. “Thousands of school buses transport students to and from school […] The post EPA awards 11 Pennsylvania school districts $34.6M to purchase clean buses appeared first on Transportation Today.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Schuylkill County. It happened on Valley Road in Cass Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a pickup traveling north tried to turn into a parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle. The rider was thrown...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend. Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane...
Comments / 0