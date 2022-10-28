Read full article on original website
Stanley M. Golec, 1956-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stanley M. Golec, 66, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Oct. 26, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital. Stanley was born on July 12, 1956 in Bellows Falls to Peter Golec and Frances (Godrick) Golec. He attended schools in Bellows Falls and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. He lived most of his life in Bellows Falls.
Keith Paul Sheehan, 1954-2022 🇺🇸
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Keith Paul Sheehan, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2022, during a hunting trip in Wyoming. Keith was born in Springfield, Vt. on May 19, 1954 to Glendon and Shirley (Barrows) Sheehan. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1973, where he played varsity sports.
Learn about “The Barns of Weston”
WESTON, Vt. – The image of a weathered barn standing in a meadow against the background of the Green Mountains is a Vermont icon, the subject of countless drawings, paintings, and photographs, perhaps because barns convey a sense of tranquility and tradition . On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m., educator and historian Jonathan Bigelow will deliver a well-illustrated and acclaimed talk on the barns of our area. The venue is the Old Parish Church on Route 100 in Weston, Vt.
Annual Empty Bowl is in-person again
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – This year’s Empty Bowl event to benefit Our Place Drop-in Center’s food pantry is back, in-person, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, N.H. Tickets are now on sale for the 25th annual dinner and auctions that get underway at...
68th Annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale a success
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 68th Annual Springfield Vermont Rotary Club Penny Sale was held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Riverside Middle School in Springfield with over 400 people in attendance. 385 prizes with values from $15 to $500 were distributed. At the culmination of the annual Penny Sale, Springfield...
LTE: Will Danforth on Leslie Goldman
I’m writing to recognize Leslie Goldman, who, in her capacity as State Representative, in my opinion, has been the best I’ve seen in my 20 years in Vermont. This is based on her exemplary record of communication with her constituents, using the many means that today’s modern world requires: personal visits, public forums, zoom forums, letter to publications, etc. She listens and opens communication corridors to facilitate listening. To me, this is key to being an effective representative for all of us. She’s been my representative in Grafton for the past two years, and while redistricting has moved her to another district, she deserves your support. Please re-elect her.
Remembering Roy Williams
Here, from a 1962 Rutland Herald, is an article from 60 years ago. Roy Williams and his wife, Thad, were close friends with my mother. I remember both well. Roy was a patient man. Thad could be difficult. As this article mentions, she had been in silent films. Thad was Spanish and Cherokee Indian with high cheekbones. She was exceptionally beautiful.
SHS performs “The Witch’s Princess”
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Theater Department will perform “The Witch’s Princess,” by Don Zolidis on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. They will also show a matinee of the play on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. This event is by donation, which can be given at the door.
Edward Jones Office supports Santa Claus Club Toy Drive
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Amy Duffy, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Santa Claus Club Toy Drive Program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive. Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped...
Congregational Church shows “The Stuff of Dreams”
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – “The Stuff of Dreams,” a documentary, will be shown on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Westminster West. “The Stuff of Dreams” came out in 1977. It is a documentary about a community production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” that was performed by the Monteverdi Players at Sweet Pond in Guilford, Vt.
Leland and Gray perform “The Addams Family”
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Leland and Gray Players will present “The Addams Family” on Nov. 10, 11, and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. The Addams Family is coming to you. The Leland and Gray Players return with another hit musical, “The Addams Family.” After the sold-out run of “Mamma Mia,” The Players couldn’t be more excited for this show. Bringing back in-person shows, leaving behind the masks, and returning the spotlight to your favorite classic characters, the show follows the iconic Addams family and also adds in new characters like the Beinikes. Both families try to navigate love and lies while singing catchy songs like: “Crazier Than You,” “Pulled,” “Full Disclosure,” and, of course, “When You’re an Addams.”
Anthony Marro Fund seeks applications for fund distribution
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Anthony Marro Memorial Trust Fund is seeking 501(c)3 entities within the town of Ludlow area for funds distribution. The Trustees will be requesting applications for funding consideration. Application process deadline is Nov. 10, 2022. Recipients must meet trust fund requirements. All awarded recipients will be notified via mail with funding decision.
