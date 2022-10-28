ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

This Startup Just Raised $40 Million to Take on Zoom With Virtual Office Spaces

Former Yext CEO Howard Lerman has spent over a year creating Roam, a virtual office interface that allows employees to communicate less formally and more efficiently. Roam functions like an office building in the cloud, and a beta version of the platform launched Wednesday morning. Howard Lerman is tired of...
NBC New York

Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back

Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
NBC New York

Want to Book a Flight But Pay for It Next Year? Here's How It Works

Travel demand is still picking up, and so are the prices of flight tickets. Surging prices are causing some to cut back on spending, but others are finding new ways to pay for their holiday plans. More airlines are partnering with "buy now, pay later" firms to give customers the...

