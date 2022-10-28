Read full article on original website
NBC New York
How George Clooney and Julia Roberts Spent Their First Big Paychecks
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been working in Hollywood for over three decades — but the stars of "Ticket to Paradise" and longtime friends can still recall the excitement of receiving their first paychecks like it was yesterday. Roberts, 55, celebrated her first big payday by buying a...
Robert Downey Jr.’s Adorable Kids Avri, 7, & Exton, 10, Shave His Head In Rare Video: Watch
Who needs a barber when your kids can shave your head for free? Robert Downey Jr. recruited his daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, to help him get ready for an upcoming TV show The Sympathizer, mainly in the hair department in a super cute Instagram video. Once his kids finished giving him a DIY haircut, they also helped him get into the Halloween spirit with his freshly shaved head as their canvas on Saturday, October 29.
Have You Been Saying Adele's Name Wrong This Whole Time?
The "Easy On Me" singer revealed we've all been saying her name incorrectly for years.
An Open Letter to Kit Connor
First things first: I don’t want to be writing this. I don’t want to feel compelled to. And I hope I don’t need to, because Kit Connor has such a solid support system that he doesn’t have any reason to take comfort in the words of random website editors. But I have no idea whether the Heartstopper star does or doesn’t have adequate backup, so here we are. I wasn’t surprised when online “fans” of the superlative Netflix series hounded the actor into outing himself as bi. Social media, after all, is the cesspool that actual cesspools look at and go,...
TODAY Show Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Las Vegas-Themed Costumes, Performances
The TODAY Show hosts ushered in Halloween by revealing their highly anticipated costumes on-air Monday morning. The show hosts paid homage to iconic (and trending) singers, actors, athletes, and performers in Sin City. “This year, we're paying tribute to Las Vegas — the ultimate playground for 24/7 entertainment, dining and...
