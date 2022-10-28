Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Agree On Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

It’s over for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

After weeks of rumors and speculation the pair finalized their divorce after more than 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen confirmed reports on Friday, writing they “have grown apart,” but that she wishes “the best for Tom always.”

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue to [co-parent] to give then the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve,” Bündchen wrote on her Instagram Story.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she continued. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

Brady issued the following statement on social media:

In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be at the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.

According to TMZ , Bündchen filed in Florida on Friday morning and Brady is not contesting the divorce.

TMZ reports the judge already signed off the divorce — Bündchen, and Brady are officially single.

Terms of the settlement, like property and custody agreements, have been figured out and will remain confidential. They are parents to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, and will reportedly share joint custody.

