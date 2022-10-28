ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Agree On Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfJ3x_0iqM40KT00

It’s over for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

After weeks of rumors and speculation the pair finalized their divorce after more than 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen confirmed reports on Friday, writing they “have grown apart,” but that she wishes “the best for Tom always.”

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue to [co-parent] to give then the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve,” Bündchen wrote on her Instagram Story.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she continued. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

Brady issued the following statement on social media:

In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be at the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.

According to TMZ , Bündchen filed in Florida on Friday morning and Brady is not contesting the divorce.

TMZ reports the judge already signed off the divorce — Bündchen, and Brady are officially single.

Terms of the settlement, like property and custody agreements, have been figured out and will remain confidential. They are parents to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, and will reportedly share joint custody.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Who Gets The House? Construction Resumes On Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Mega-Mansion Days After Exes Settle $400 Million Divorce

Construction is back in full swing at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mega-mansion just days after the two finalized their divorce settlement, marking the end of their 13-year marriage.In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, more than a dozen construction workers were seen arriving at the exes' ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island property on Monday.The pictures also showed a large crane, which had been on standby since construction halted last month, being moved to the back of the lot where a luxurious infinity pool and spa will be created, and nearly 20 vehicles parked on Tom and Gisele's land.The NFL quarterback, 45, and...
RadarOnline

'Unhappy' Ben Affleck Moping Around After Selling His Bachelor Pad In Wake Of J Lo Marriage Issues

Ben Affleck wore his emotions on his sleeve after selling his epic bachelor pad. The newlywed didn't seem to be in the mood to celebrate after scoring nearly $30 million for his former Pacific Palisades palace. Affleck's sale comes after he ditched his beloved home to find a new one with his wife, Jennifer Lopez — however, insiders claim he's "not happy" about how his three-month marriage is going, RadarOnline.com has learned.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady & Gisele made huge move before divorce

After a tumultuous couple of months and a pattern of marital problems over the past few years, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen finally made the separation official this month, ending their 13-year marriage with a divorce. But before they could do that, they had to come together for one important reason: their children.
TAMPA, FL
Glamour

Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele

After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
142K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy