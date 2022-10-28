Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor bonds out of jail
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor has bonded out of jail after being arrested for felony terroristic threatening. Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, was arrested on Friday without incident according to Little Rock Police and taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Just 11 days...
Man convicted for 1973 murder to get commuted sentence from Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced he intends to commute the sentence of a man convicted for a murder that happened in 1973. Hutchinson made the announcement Tuesday along with several other pardons and commutations. He will commute the sentence of Walter Bowden from life...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones reflects on campaign as midterms loom closer
Candidates running for governor of Arkansas are wrapping up their campaigns this week with a final plea to voters. Democratic nominee Chris Jones told KUAR News Monday he is traveling the state to talk to voters as a “last push to remind folks of what is at stake.” Jones spent Sunday canvassing door-to-door in Little Rock. Later in the week, he plans to go to northwest Arkansas to talk to voters in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs. He also has stops planned in Harrison and Jonesboro.
Early voting numbers in Arkansas top 140,000 in 4 days
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In the first week of Arkansas’ early voting for the 2022 midterm elections, more than 140,000 Arkansans have already cast their votes. The numbers are similar to the early voting totals from the last midterms in 2018 when nearly 153,500 Arkansans cast voters during the first four days of early […]
KATV
Pulaski Co. prosecutor fed up with 'nonsense' at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Prosecutor, Larry Jegley, has written a letter to the Little Rock city attorney stating he has "had about enough of this nonsense with Little Rock City Hall about the Freedom of Information Act." Over the last month, the city has been faced with...
KHBS
Arkansas recreational marijuana stakeholders speak out on both sides of Issue 4
ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — Republican State Representative Robin Lundstrum has multiple concerns over Issue 4, especially when it comes to children. “This would make it easy for infused candies and cookies and would take off the limits on THC, and it will no longer be ten milligrams,” Lundstrum said. “So now it can be anything, so it can be more addictive.”
Arkansas governor, industry leaders speak against recreational marijuana amendment
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and several notable industry leaders held a joint press conference Monday to speak against Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot.
KATV
Multiple Arkansas state agencies, Gov. Hutchinson speak out against issue 4
Little Rock (KATV) — Election Day is nearly a week away and one of the big topics on the ballot is issue 4. It's an amendment to the state's constitution that will permit the recreational use and possession of marijuana. The owner of Natural Relief Dispensary, Brian Faught said...
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears
With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
KATV
Filipino American History Month recognized for the first time in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In the month of October Filipino American History Month was recognized through official proclamations issued by the City of Little Rock and Governor Asa Hutchinson for the first time. The deputy director of Arkansas United, Joshua Ang Price, an immigrant rights advocacy group led the...
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31. TBI agents determined […]
Arkansas Democratic auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
Opponents of Arkansas ballot measure fear it will lead to full-time Legislature
(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature. Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor...
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
Investigation underway after body found in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is being conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division after a body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road, a rural area south of Pine Bluff. On November 1 at 3:33 p.m., deputies were dispatched after a...
KATV
Fentanyl dealer from Little Rock sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The final defendant in a 17-person indictment concerning a central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced. Darrell Walls, also known as "Shawn,", 35, of...
Comments / 5