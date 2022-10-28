Help identify suspect of sexual assault near downtown

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a suspect, who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near Uintah Street.

According to CSPD, the attack happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 at about 7:36 a.m. when the victim was attacked by a man who was armed with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

According to CSPD, the suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build. He is approximately 6 feet tall with an unkept beard, and he was wearing a dark beanie, dark jacket, and dark pants.

Help identify alleged Sexual Assault suspect, Courtesy: CSPD

According to officers, the victim stated the suspect was dirty and smelled of alcohol. Officers said during the alleged sexual assault, the woman fought back and sustained an arm injury caused by the suspect’s knife. The suspect then ran away before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Detectives with the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit continue to investigate.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information about these crimes is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at (719) 634-7867, or call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

