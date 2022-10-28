ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

cbs4indy.com

Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’

MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.Allen pleaded not guilty his first time ever facing a judge."Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder...
DELPHI, IN
WNDU

Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest

Libby German's grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed

INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. FOX59 learned Wednesday morning, there will be a hearing […]
DELPHI, IN
WNDU

Arrest made in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German

Libby German's grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders. We're hearing from the grandparents of Libby German as they received the news they've been waiting to hear for the past five-and-a-half years.
DELPHI, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children

ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
BOURBON, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Car crashes through Lafayette diner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Outsider.com

Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood

When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
YEOMAN, IN

