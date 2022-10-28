Read full article on original website
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.Allen pleaded not guilty his first time ever facing a judge."Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder...
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed
INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. FOX59 learned Wednesday morning, there will be a hearing […]
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
Coroner: 'No indication of foul play' in Howard County inmate's death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate last week at the Howard County Jail, the Howard County Coroner said Monday.
Three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO CO. – Sunday, October 30, 2022, Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on the property of 10852 West 900 North near Etna Green just after 3 p.m. Trooper Aaron Price arrived and found a blue 2008 Ford with an...
Delphi Killer: Indiana Town Demands Answers On ‘Blend-in’ Richard Allen
CVS employee Richard Allen, 50, was a male. In the days before JC’s Bar and Grill shut down, he used to spend his time there shooting pool. The guy seemed kind, but he wasn’t exactly the life of the party. Up until this past weekend, that was about...
Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children
ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of Friday’s arrest in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German drew people from near and far to Delphi to pay their respects. A lot of them choose to visit the Monon High Bridge where the girls took some of their final steps in February 2017.
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
Car crashes through Lafayette diner
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood
When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
