DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.Allen pleaded not guilty his first time ever facing a judge."Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder...

DELPHI, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO