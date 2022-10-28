ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University’s fall main stage musical celebrates identity, community

Junior Jaid Green and senior Jackie Mate backstage after opening night of Head Over Heels. When Elon University sophomore Collin Flanagan learned the 2022 Fall Musical was James Magruder’s “Head Over Heels,” he knew he needed to be a part of it. Flanagan had participated in a...
ELON, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Team 5 announced as winners of Elon University's 2022 Greek Week

On the final day of Greek Week, Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association organizations were recognized for the week’s accomplishments at an awards ceremony on Medallion Plaza. Team 5, consisting of Delta Delta Delta, Kappa Delta and Sigma Pi, were the overall winners of Greek Week. The team also won...
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WECT

Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
GREENSBORO, NC
thegatorseye.com

The Potential Change in Wake County School Times: Student Thoughts

Whether or not school should start later has been a prevalent discussion for quite some time now. For Green Level specifically and most Wake County Public Schools high schools in general, they begin at 7:25 A.M. and release at 2:18 P.M. In comparison to the national average school start-time of 8:00 am, Wake County requires a serious wake-up call and timely morning routines from students who, let’s be honest, probably didn’t get much sleep the night before.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Axios

The spookiest town in the triangle

Nearly everything in the Triangle feels like it has been built, if not in the past decade, then in the past few decades. That's what a surging population since the 1960s will do. But there's one town that has kept its old-time charm more than others. Hillsborough, established in 1754,...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
WXII 12

Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
ASHEBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Arrest made in connection to death of Guilford County woman

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest was made Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes, according to Greensboro police. Officers arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, in the connection of the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. He has been charged with first degree murder. On August 15,...
GREENSBORO, NC

