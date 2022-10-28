Read full article on original website
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
LGBTQIA+ communities celebrate at Elon University's Dragstravaganza performance
The Gender and LGBTQIA Center, along with Late Night Elon, hosted its annual Dragstravaganza show from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct 29 in Alumni Gym. This year, the GLC encouraged people to come dressed up for Halloween. Naomi Dix, Durham based drag queen, hosted the show that featured...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University’s fall main stage musical celebrates identity, community
Junior Jaid Green and senior Jackie Mate backstage after opening night of Head Over Heels. When Elon University sophomore Collin Flanagan learned the 2022 Fall Musical was James Magruder’s “Head Over Heels,” he knew he needed to be a part of it. Flanagan had participated in a...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Team 5 announced as winners of Elon University's 2022 Greek Week
On the final day of Greek Week, Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association organizations were recognized for the week’s accomplishments at an awards ceremony on Medallion Plaza. Team 5, consisting of Delta Delta Delta, Kappa Delta and Sigma Pi, were the overall winners of Greek Week. The team also won...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
jocoreport.com
Local Group Of Teens & Young Adults With Autism To Host Christmas Craft Fair
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Social Group for Teens and Young Adults with Autism (SGTYA) will hold a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 5th from 10:00am – 12 Noon at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Clayton. The event is a fundraiser to benefit charity. The handmade...
Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
Halloween is when? Does the city or county regulate trick-or-treat times?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What day is Halloween? It seems like a simple question, right? Everyone knows it's October 31, but what they really mean is, what day is trick or treat? When will the kids be going out and when will people be handing out candy?. Halloween 2022 falls...
thegatorseye.com
The Potential Change in Wake County School Times: Student Thoughts
Whether or not school should start later has been a prevalent discussion for quite some time now. For Green Level specifically and most Wake County Public Schools high schools in general, they begin at 7:25 A.M. and release at 2:18 P.M. In comparison to the national average school start-time of 8:00 am, Wake County requires a serious wake-up call and timely morning routines from students who, let’s be honest, probably didn’t get much sleep the night before.
Durham development plan stalled because there are not enough firefighters to keep it safe
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham is growing so fast, the fire department is struggling to keep up with the demand. They are sounding the alarm, and that could mean a freeze on development in the southeastern part of the county. At a recent city council meeting, Planning Director Sara Young...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
The spookiest town in the triangle
Nearly everything in the Triangle feels like it has been built, if not in the past decade, then in the past few decades. That's what a surging population since the 1960s will do. But there's one town that has kept its old-time charm more than others. Hillsborough, established in 1754,...
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
WXII 12
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
wfmynews2.com
Arrest made in connection to death of Guilford County woman
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest was made Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes, according to Greensboro police. Officers arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, in the connection of the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. He has been charged with first degree murder. On August 15,...
NC teens sentenced in murder of 15-year-old in case highlighting youth gun violence
Ian Wells arranged to buy ammunition for his gun on Instagram. He got ambushed when he showed up.
