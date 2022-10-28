Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJAC TV
Police ID second woman charged in 'brutal' attack of Johnstown school bus monitor
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown Police Department on Tuesday identified a second woman accused of "brutally" attacking a Greater Johnstown school bus monitor last week. Police say 34-year-old Kashonda Roberts faces charges of felony aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of a school bus, according to online...
WJAC TV
PSP: DuBois man accused of robbing, assaulting other man in middle of the road
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police say a DuBois man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed and assaulted another man in the middle of the road, before firing a gun at the victim's phone. Troopers say 21-year-old David Smith is accused of standing in the middle of...
Pa. man arrested for exposing himself to child inside a store: report
A Clearfield County man has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a child. WJAC reports that the Lawrence Township Police Department sent officers to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet location along Daisey Street Extension on Oct. 29, after hearing a report of a man who had exposed himself to a child inside the store’s bathroom.
WJAC TV
Police: Pair charged after marijuana, meth, heroin & guns found inside Clearfield home
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Lawrence Township Police Department say a man and a woman are facing charges after police found numerous drugs and guns inside a Clearfield County home. Police say on Thursday, October 27, authorities were dispatched to a residence along Clark Street to...
WJAC TV
AG: Centre Co. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, pleaded guilty. Kevin Mullen, is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle from Campground
GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from Aloha Park Campground in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Mark Anthony Rand Jr., of Big Run, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on October 18.
WJAC TV
DA: Former Gregg Township fire chief accused of embezzling over $25K
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department's relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for...
WJAC TV
JPD investigating vehicle vs pedestrian crash that injured 5-year-old child
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon that sent a 5-year-old girl to the hospital. Authorities say the incident occurred along Tillman Ave. when the child stepped out between two parked cars. Police say the girl was transported to...
WJAC TV
Defense claims insanity in first day of Jean Tuggy murder trial
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony began Monday morning in a Centre County murder trial where the defendant's legal team claims that their client was legally insane when he shot and killed a 61-year-old woman in 2016. The Halloween-sounding reference in the Christopher Kowalski trial came during the prosecution's...
Man shot at while taking bath in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man narrowly avoided getting hit by bullets while he was taking a bath in his home in Northern Cambria Thursday. On Oct. 27 around noon, police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the 500 block of Shawna Road in Susquehanna Township. A man told police he […]
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from Bedford dealership, police investigate
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen off the lot of a Bedford Ford dealership in early October. State Police were called to Bedford Ford along Lincoln Highway where four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from vehicles on the lot. The theft occurred sometime between […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Two Individuals Cited Following Domestic Dispute in Rose Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 36 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, around 6:45 p.m. on October 16. Police say a verbal altercation between two females turned physical, and...
Second PSU Altoona student charged over second anonymous threat
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second Penn State student is facing charges after allegedly posting a second anonymous threat hours after another student was arrested for the same thing. Benjamin Dous, 20, was arrested and charged Sunday night after police were alerted of another anonymous threat on the social app Yik Yak. Dous reportedly took […]
Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
WJAC TV
Police: Boy accused of threatening religious group, 'wanting to run over black woman'
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to "run over a black woman" and had also reportedly threatened violence against an unspecified religious group. Police say the boy reportedly told multiple individuals that...
WJAC TV
Johnstown man receives life sentence in killing of woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man who was convicted earlier this year of stabbing and killing a woman during a Facebook Marketplace sale was sentenced Tuesday to serve life in prison. Joshua Gorgone was convicted in September in the death of 54-year-old Denise Williams last April inside his...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
WJAC TV
What to do if you (or your smartphone) accidentally calls 911
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — According to the National Emergency Number Association, there are 240 million calls made out to 911 per year, but how many of those calls are accidental?. An official from the Cambria County 911 Center says they already received 7 accidental calls just before noon today...
DUI checkpoints happening all November in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a public service announcement that they will be cracking down on impaired drivers during November. Starting Nov. 1, PSP in Bedford will be performing sobriety checkpoints at undisclosed locations all month long in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. Troopers […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
