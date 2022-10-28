ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested for exposing himself to child inside a store: report

A Clearfield County man has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a child. WJAC reports that the Lawrence Township Police Department sent officers to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet location along Daisey Street Extension on Oct. 29, after hearing a report of a man who had exposed himself to a child inside the store’s bathroom.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

AG: Centre Co. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, pleaded guilty. Kevin Mullen, is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty to...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle from Campground

GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from Aloha Park Campground in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Mark Anthony Rand Jr., of Big Run, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on October 18.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Former Gregg Township fire chief accused of embezzling over $25K

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department's relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

JPD investigating vehicle vs pedestrian crash that injured 5-year-old child

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon that sent a 5-year-old girl to the hospital. Authorities say the incident occurred along Tillman Ave. when the child stepped out between two parked cars. Police say the girl was transported to...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Defense claims insanity in first day of Jean Tuggy murder trial

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony began Monday morning in a Centre County murder trial where the defendant's legal team claims that their client was legally insane when he shot and killed a 61-year-old woman in 2016. The Halloween-sounding reference in the Christopher Kowalski trial came during the prosecution's...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man shot at while taking bath in Cambria County, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man narrowly avoided getting hit by bullets while he was taking a bath in his home in Northern Cambria Thursday. On Oct. 27 around noon, police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the 500 block of Shawna Road in Susquehanna Township. A man told police he […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Second PSU Altoona student charged over second anonymous threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second Penn State student is facing charges after allegedly posting a second anonymous threat hours after another student was arrested for the same thing. Benjamin Dous, 20, was arrested and charged Sunday night after police were alerted of another anonymous threat on the social app Yik Yak. Dous reportedly took […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Boy accused of threatening religious group, 'wanting to run over black woman'

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to "run over a black woman" and had also reportedly threatened violence against an unspecified religious group. Police say the boy reportedly told multiple individuals that...
PennLive.com

Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood

First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

What to do if you (or your smartphone) accidentally calls 911

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — According to the National Emergency Number Association, there are 240 million calls made out to 911 per year, but how many of those calls are accidental?. An official from the Cambria County 911 Center says they already received 7 accidental calls just before noon today...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DUI checkpoints happening all November in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a public service announcement that they will be cracking down on impaired drivers during November. Starting Nov. 1, PSP in Bedford will be performing sobriety checkpoints at undisclosed locations all month long in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. Troopers […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
DUBOIS, PA

