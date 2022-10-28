ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Washington Examiner

Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants

The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
Washington Examiner

Inflation is up, incomes are down, and Biden is as clueless as ever

Voters repeatedly rank the economy as their top concern. That's bad news for President Joe Biden because his economic record is terrible. Biden first tried to solve his problem by talking about abortion. But outside of college-educated white women who already vote Democratic, no one cared. Biden then tried to...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Conversation U.S.

American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy

Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
TEXAS STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too

Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
HAWAII STATE
ABC News

Supreme Court hears challenges to affirmative action live updates: Arguments in 2 cases

Justices could end a policy that's shaped college admissions for decades. The Supreme Court on Monday revisits the question of affirmative action in higher education. Justices are hearing oral arguments in two major cases challenging race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and University of North Carolina. It's the first test for affirmative action before the current court, which has a six-justice conservative majority and three justices of color, including the first-ever Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
POLITICO

The Supreme Court’s affirmative action showdown over college admissions

RACE-CONSCIOUS ADMISSIONS SHOWDOWN — The Supreme Court today will consider unraveling decades of precedent that have allowed colleges to use race in admissions to diversity their campuses. — Starting at 10 a.m., justices will hear arguments in two cases brought forward by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DC News Now

Affirmative action’s use in higher ed hangs in balance at Supreme Court

The future of affirmative action in higher education hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court on Monday hears arguments over race-conscious admissions policies at two prestigious universities. Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC) will be defending their use of race — as one of many admissions criteria...
The Hill

‘Bakke to the future?’ Supreme Court reconsiders affirmative action with a conservative majority

Forty-four years ago, the Supreme Court was the center of a raging protest by thousands as the justices took up the case of Regents of the University of California v. Bakke to decide if racial admission quotas were constitutionally permissible at a California medical school. As a teenage congressional page, I was one of the faces in that crowd gathered around the court in October 1977 to watch history being made.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it

CNN — For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.

