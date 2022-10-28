Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants
The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation’s oldest public and private universities. The justices are hearing arguments Monday in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina...
Washington Examiner
Inflation is up, incomes are down, and Biden is as clueless as ever
Voters repeatedly rank the economy as their top concern. That's bad news for President Joe Biden because his economic record is terrible. Biden first tried to solve his problem by talking about abortion. But outside of college-educated white women who already vote Democratic, no one cared. Biden then tried to...
Justices' past affirmative action views, in their own words
A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
Real-time reactions from voters saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receive polarized reviews from Democrats, Republicans and independents over a viral video.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day
Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
Colleges brace themselves for SCOTUS loss on race-conscious admissions
American colleges have had the Supreme Court’s blessing for more than four decades to factor race into their admissions processes — and now they’re preparing for a future without it. Students for Fair Admissions, led by longtime affirmative action opponent Edward Blum, is challenging race-conscious admissions practices...
Experts Expect K-12 Ripple Effects as Supreme Court Considers Race in Admissions
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in a pair of closely watched cases that could determine whether universities can continue to consider race in student admissions. While it is focused on higher...
Supreme Court to hear case involving race-based affirmative action in admissions
A lawsuit, first filed in 2014, argues UNC and Harvard respective use of race as a factor in admissions is in violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
AOL Corp
'Constitutional sheriffs' movement urges law enforcement to intervene in election process
Amid reports of harassment outside ballot drop boxes and threats to election workers, experts are sounding the alarm about another potential source of election interference ahead of the 2022 midterms: a growing coalition of far-right "constitutional sheriffs" who are gearing up to insert themselves into upcoming elections. The "constitutional sheriffs"...
ABC News
Supreme Court hears challenges to affirmative action live updates: Arguments in 2 cases
Justices could end a policy that's shaped college admissions for decades. The Supreme Court on Monday revisits the question of affirmative action in higher education. Justices are hearing oral arguments in two major cases challenging race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and University of North Carolina. It's the first test for affirmative action before the current court, which has a six-justice conservative majority and three justices of color, including the first-ever Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
POLITICO
The Supreme Court’s affirmative action showdown over college admissions
RACE-CONSCIOUS ADMISSIONS SHOWDOWN — The Supreme Court today will consider unraveling decades of precedent that have allowed colleges to use race in admissions to diversity their campuses. — Starting at 10 a.m., justices will hear arguments in two cases brought forward by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University...
Affirmative action’s use in higher ed hangs in balance at Supreme Court
The future of affirmative action in higher education hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court on Monday hears arguments over race-conscious admissions policies at two prestigious universities. Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC) will be defending their use of race — as one of many admissions criteria...
Biden administration ignores demands from Congress, watchdogs for voting executive order documents
Ten days from the midterm elections, the Biden administration still has not released detailed plans for its 'all-of-government' effort to increase voter turnout.
‘Bakke to the future?’ Supreme Court reconsiders affirmative action with a conservative majority
Forty-four years ago, the Supreme Court was the center of a raging protest by thousands as the justices took up the case of Regents of the University of California v. Bakke to decide if racial admission quotas were constitutionally permissible at a California medical school. As a teenage congressional page, I was one of the faces in that crowd gathered around the court in October 1977 to watch history being made.
With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it
CNN — For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
