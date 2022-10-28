ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Prospect Heights restaurant to celebrate the holidays with special feasts

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Prospect Heights restaurant came out on the other side of the pandemic still kicking despite shutdowns and restrictions.

The Leland Eating and Drinking House is going all out this holiday season with special feasts for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Leland's owner says the Thanksgiving four-course meal is one to look forward to.

Their ingredients are locally sourced and almost everything they serve is made in house, including fresh pastries and breads.

Leland Eating and Drinking House is located on Dean Street and Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

