Prospect Heights restaurant to celebrate the holidays with special feasts

A Prospect Heights restaurant came out on the other side of the pandemic still kicking despite shutdowns and restrictions.

The Leland Eating and Drinking House is going all out this holiday season with special feasts for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Leland's owner says the Thanksgiving four-course meal is one to look forward to.

Their ingredients are locally sourced and almost everything they serve is made in house, including fresh pastries and breads.

Leland Eating and Drinking House is located on Dean Street and Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights.