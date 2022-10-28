ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Wisconsin Candy Store Is The Best In The State

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

With so many different delicious confections to chose from, including creamy chocolates , gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth .

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States . They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named Chippewa Candy Shop in Chippewa Falls as the best of the best in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about their store:

"Chippewa Candy Shop came to life in, August of 2015. The previous winter, Dan and Amber Sweeney along with their children, were attending the Christmas Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls. They were sitting at the post office, freezing from the cold temperatures, wishing for a hot chocolate. Dan noticed that the building across the street, formerly known as Rada’s Menswear, was for sale. Dan always wanted to own his own business, so he went right to work at creating a candy & coffee shop for all to enjoy. They understand the importance of small business and want to make Chippewa Candy Shop a landmark of Chippewa Falls."

Milwaukee, WI
