Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old Dauphin County man killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 283 has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Galvin Paniagua, of Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Rapho Township. Paniagua...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash ID’d
Lancaster County authorities have released the name of a 69-year-old man killed in a Friday evening motorcycle crash. Lititz resident Michael Phillips was riding a motorcycle north on Route 222 around 5:17 p.m. and crashed near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. Phillips...
Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident
MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
Lancaster County man charged with homicide by vehicle in 2020 crash that left woman dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is charged in a crash two years ago that left a woman dead. The district attorney's office said Frederick Kilheffer, 30, is charged with homicide by vehicle in the crash on Nov. 9, 2020, in Columbia. Investigators said surveillance video shows...
State Police trooper injured after being struck by passing vehicle in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County Monday morning, State Police said. The incident occurred around 5:14 a.m. at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road and Black Gap Road in Greene Township, according to State Police.
Multiple York County Burglaries Could Be Connected, Police Say
Several York County burglaries might be connected, authorities say. The West Manheim Township police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Motorsportsk Cycle Shop, located on Baltimore Pike in Hanover on Oct. 14 between 3:22 and 3:55 a.m., the department detailed in a release on Nov. 1. The three men...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
State trooper struck while investigating crash
Chambersburg, Pa. — An investigating trooper was struck while investigating a crash in Franklin County today, Oct. 31. Troopers from PSP-Chambersberg were investigating a crash on Black Gap Rd at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County. While on scene, the investigating trooper was struck by a passing motorist, according to PSP Chambersburg. The driver did not stop after hitting the trooper. The trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
1 dead following three-vehicle crash
MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
Mechanicsburg police ask for help solving decades-old fatal hit-and-run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are asking for help solving a fatal hit-and-run that happened 23 years ago. On Halloween night in 1999, 30-year-old Rusty Aurand was struck and killed in Mechanicsburg. Aurand was headed home after a night out with his girlfriend. Officers said he was...
Officer Hospitalized Following Kick By Irate Man Who Assaulted Pregnant Woman In Lititz: Police
A 31-year-old man injured a police officer who was arresting him for assaulting a pregnant woman, authorities say. Lititz Borough police were called to a domestic assault involving Jordan Davone Mansbarger in the 200 block of South Broad Road in Lititz on Monday, Oct. 31 at 3:50 p.m., according to a release by the department the following night.
Police: Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred earlier this month in Warwick Township. At least two such thefts occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 in the same general area, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The first...
Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital
A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
Quarryville Police Department announces death of miniature pony, Officer McGillicuddy
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Quarryville Police Department is mourning one of its finest. The department announced the death of the miniature pony Officer McGillicuddy on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to a Facebook post, McGillicuddy died as a result of injuries sustained in an accidental fall. "We mourn his loss...
Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. The Pequea #2 Bridge had closed for safety reasons. Crews worked to straighten the roadway and constructed a new bridge. The reopening of the bridge today is part of the county’s multi-year...
York County man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
RED LION, Pa. — A York County man was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Waylon Hutcheson, 22, of Red Lion, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and receipt or possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act on Oct. 26, 2021. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
