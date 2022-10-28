ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash ID’d

Lancaster County authorities have released the name of a 69-year-old man killed in a Friday evening motorcycle crash. Lititz resident Michael Phillips was riding a motorcycle north on Route 222 around 5:17 p.m. and crashed near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. Phillips...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident

MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into York County home

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State trooper struck while investigating crash

Chambersburg, Pa. — An investigating trooper was struck while investigating a crash in Franklin County today, Oct. 31. Troopers from PSP-Chambersberg were investigating a crash on Black Gap Rd at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County. While on scene, the investigating trooper was struck by a passing motorist, according to PSP Chambersburg. The driver did not stop after hitting the trooper. The trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

1 dead following three-vehicle crash

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital

A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. The Pequea #2 Bridge had closed for safety reasons. Crews worked to straighten the roadway and constructed a new bridge. The reopening of the bridge today is part of the county’s multi-year...
FOX 43

York County man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses

RED LION, Pa. — A York County man was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Waylon Hutcheson, 22, of Red Lion, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and receipt or possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act on Oct. 26, 2021. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

