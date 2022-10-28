Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Smoothie King run by McLean couple opens in Vienna
Vienna’s newest stop for smoothies celebrated its coronation yesterday. Smoothie King is now open to customers at 258 Maple Ave East, where it replaced the furniture store Savvy Rest Natural Bedroom in the same block as Sweet Leaf Cafe. For Shazia Zaidi, who owns the franchise with her husband,...
tysonsreporter.com
Black bear filmed strolling by Adaire Apartments in Tysons
(Updated at 6:35 p.m.) Tysons got an unexpected visitor this weekend in the form of an apparently solo black bear. The animal was spotted ambling along the Boyd Pointe Way sidewalk outside the Adaire Apartments in a video shared on Twitter last night by FOX5 reporter Angie Goff. She said it was seen on Sunday (Oct. 30) at 1521 Boyd Pointe Way.
Metro Explores Silver Line “Express” Train That Saves 6 Minutes
When Metro and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority built the 20-mile Silver Line extension from East Falls Church to Ashburn, they didn’t build a third or fourth track for true express train service mainly because of cost and space restrictions. In New York and other places, a third track...
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
fox5dc.com
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
theburn.com
Milk & Honey starts soft opening in Sterling Wednesday
A new restaurant focused on brunch-style food is ready for prime time. The first Milk & Honey location in Loudoun County will open its doors tomorrow — Wednesday, November 2. As The Burn has been reporting since February, Milk & Honey is coming to the Dulles 28 Centre in...
tysonsreporter.com
Neighborhood Expert: Final Halloween tips and candy donations!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. Happy Halloween!. My kids were up before the sun in anticipation of their...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Metro Starts Fare Evasion Crackdown — “Metro Transit Police officers will begin issuing fare evasion citations on Tuesday, November 1, following a monthlong awareness and warning campaign. Citations with associated fines may be issued to anyone jumping fare gates, improperly using emergency gates, or not tapping fare boxes on Metrobuses.” [WMATA]
WTOP
What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)
What’s the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered. After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!. That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown. “The...
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
popville.com
It’s Officially Official, “Get ready to ride the Silver Line, six new stations opening November 15”
“Opening day is set for the Silver Line Extension – Tuesday, November 15 – connecting Metrorail customers to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
Inside Nova
Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension
It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
tripsavvy.com
The Wharf's Newest Hotel Brings European Opulence to DC
Over the past few years, Washington, D.C.'s Wharf district has undergone a dramatic transformation with several high-end hotels, restaurants, and a music venue opening up, making the waterfront area a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. Once primarily notable for the still-operating Maine Avenue Fish Market, the Wharf has fast become a highlight of the city's entertainment and nightlife scene. And now, the area's newest luxury hotel looks to add even more options for visitors to indulge in.
Virginia 7th graders spent 200 hours making a Halloween costume for a girl in a wheelchair
OXON HILL, Md. — A group of middle school students from Oakton, Virginia, worked hard to make Halloween special for one 9-year-old girl from Oxon Hill, Maryland. Judy Agricola uses wheelchair to get around, but for trick-or-treating this year, she had a carriage fit for a princess. Seventh-grade students...
mocoshow.com
Amalfi Ristorante Italiano Has Been Sold
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville has announced it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. While the new owners have not been revealed, according to a message by the former owners, “We have sold the building, recipes, name and everything that comes with it. We will be sure to teach them every last secret with full hopes that they will successfully continue the Amalfi Legacy.”
AdWeek
Larry Miller to Co-Anchor Get Up DC on WUSA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Larry Miller has been promoted to anchor for Washington, D.C. CBS affiliate WUSA morning newscast Get Up DC. Miller will anchor alongside...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing
Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
Virginia Attorney Who Won Under Trebek, Jennings, Back For 'Jeopardy!' Tournament Of Champions
An attorney from Virginia has secured his spot in the latest “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, where he will match wits with some of the game show's greatest players of recent years. Zach Newkirk, an attorney from Alexandria, will be back on the big blue "Jeopardy!" stage for the...
Comments / 0