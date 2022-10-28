ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrifield, VA

tysonsreporter.com

Smoothie King run by McLean couple opens in Vienna

Vienna’s newest stop for smoothies celebrated its coronation yesterday. Smoothie King is now open to customers at 258 Maple Ave East, where it replaced the furniture store Savvy Rest Natural Bedroom in the same block as Sweet Leaf Cafe. For Shazia Zaidi, who owns the franchise with her husband,...
VIENNA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Black bear filmed strolling by Adaire Apartments in Tysons

(Updated at 6:35 p.m.) Tysons got an unexpected visitor this weekend in the form of an apparently solo black bear. The animal was spotted ambling along the Boyd Pointe Way sidewalk outside the Adaire Apartments in a video shared on Twitter last night by FOX5 reporter Angie Goff. She said it was seen on Sunday (Oct. 30) at 1521 Boyd Pointe Way.
TYSONS, VA
DCist

Metro Explores Silver Line “Express” Train That Saves 6 Minutes

When Metro and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority built the 20-mile Silver Line extension from East Falls Church to Ashburn, they didn’t build a third or fourth track for true express train service mainly because of cost and space restrictions. In New York and other places, a third track...
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA
theburn.com

Milk & Honey starts soft opening in Sterling Wednesday

A new restaurant focused on brunch-style food is ready for prime time. The first Milk & Honey location in Loudoun County will open its doors tomorrow — Wednesday, November 2. As The Burn has been reporting since February, Milk & Honey is coming to the Dulles 28 Centre in...
STERLING, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Final Halloween tips and candy donations!

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. Happy Halloween!. My kids were up before the sun in anticipation of their...
VIENNA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Metro Starts Fare Evasion Crackdown — “Metro Transit Police officers will begin issuing fare evasion citations on Tuesday, November 1, following a monthlong awareness and warning campaign. Citations with associated fines may be issued to anyone jumping fare gates, improperly using emergency gates, or not tapping fare boxes on Metrobuses.” [WMATA]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)

What’s the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered. After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!. That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown. “The...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

It’s Officially Official, “Get ready to ride the Silver Line, six new stations opening November 15”

“Opening day is set for the Silver Line Extension – Tuesday, November 15 – connecting Metrorail customers to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension

It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
tripsavvy.com

The Wharf's Newest Hotel Brings European Opulence to DC

Over the past few years, Washington, D.C.'s Wharf district has undergone a dramatic transformation with several high-end hotels, restaurants, and a music venue opening up, making the waterfront area a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. Once primarily notable for the still-operating Maine Avenue Fish Market, the Wharf has fast become a highlight of the city's entertainment and nightlife scene. And now, the area's newest luxury hotel looks to add even more options for visitors to indulge in.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Amalfi Ristorante Italiano Has Been Sold

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville has announced it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. While the new owners have not been revealed, according to a message by the former owners, “We have sold the building, recipes, name and everything that comes with it. We will be sure to teach them every last secret with full hopes that they will successfully continue the Amalfi Legacy.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
AdWeek

Larry Miller to Co-Anchor Get Up DC on WUSA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Larry Miller has been promoted to anchor for Washington, D.C. CBS affiliate WUSA morning newscast Get Up DC. Miller will anchor alongside...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing

Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
BALTIMORE, MD

