Detroit — One pass a bit too long. One pass a bit too short. One pass perfect, but dropped. From one play to the next, from one half to the next, from one game to the next, you never know for sure what you’re getting from the Lions and Jared Goff. But you usually know how it’ll end. This was an offensive explosion followed by an implosion, accompanied by the always-dependable defensive collapse. If you’re looking for something different, or enlightening, you’ve come to the wrong place and you follow the wrong team.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO