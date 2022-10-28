ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings, receive two Day 2 picks

Allen Park — With a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions have opted to be sellers at the trade deadline, shipping tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a deal that includes four draft picks, with the Lions getting back a pair of Day 2 selections. "Detroit, I...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff bounces back while defense flops again

Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This felt like Jared Goff's best game of the season. Coming off a pair of dud performances, the Lions quarterback discovered his deep ball against the Dolphins, hitting Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson for a trio of big gains in the first half as the Lions posted 27 points through the first two quarters.
Detroit News

Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach

Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering. The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Lions and Jared Goff still linked on a path to futility

Detroit — One pass a bit too long. One pass a bit too short. One pass perfect, but dropped. From one play to the next, from one half to the next, from one game to the next, you never know for sure what you’re getting from the Lions and Jared Goff. But you usually know how it’ll end. This was an offensive explosion followed by an implosion, accompanied by the always-dependable defensive collapse. If you’re looking for something different, or enlightening, you’ve come to the wrong place and you follow the wrong team.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

House of horrors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle torture Lions

Detroit — It's hard to imagine a spookier sight on Halloween eve than the one the Detroit Lions' secondary saw on Sunday. Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rolled into town looking like the set of twins from "The Shining" — and they ran forever, and ever, and ever and ever; 294 yards between them, to be exact, to go with 20 combined catches, as Miami had more tricks than treats for the Lions and escaped with a 31-27 victory at Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'It was a track meet': Lions stumble in second half, fall to high-flying Dolphins

Detroit — The Lions offense rediscovered its early-season groove, but last week's defensive improvements proved to be little more than a mirage. Despite jumping out to a 14-point lead and holding a 10-point advantage at the half, the Lions were unable to hang on against the Miami Dolphins, falling 31-27 at Ford Field on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108

Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Top-100 guard George Washington III commits to Michigan basketball

Two weeks ago, Michigan men’s basketball didn’t have a single commit in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines received their second pledge in 13 days when top-100 guard George Washington III announced his college decision in an Instagram post. Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Lloyd McClendon will not be back as Toledo Mud Hens manager

Adding to their ongoing series of organizational shuffles, the Tigers will be hunting for a new Triple-A manager in 2023. Lloyd McClendon, who was Toledo Mud Hens skipper in 2022, and who led the Mud Hens to one of their best seasons in recent years (87-63), will not return next season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy