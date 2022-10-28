Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Rogers: With Hockenson trade, Lions go deeper into rebuild mode, but higher draft picks will help
A week ago, when throwing her support behind coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp made sure to emphasize the magnitude of the team's rebuild, characterizing it as a teardown. Little did we realize there were still walls days away from being knocked down.
Detroit News
Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings, receive two Day 2 picks
Allen Park — With a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions have opted to be sellers at the trade deadline, shipping tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a deal that includes four draft picks, with the Lions getting back a pair of Day 2 selections. "Detroit, I...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff bounces back while defense flops again
Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This felt like Jared Goff's best game of the season. Coming off a pair of dud performances, the Lions quarterback discovered his deep ball against the Dolphins, hitting Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson for a trio of big gains in the first half as the Lions posted 27 points through the first two quarters.
Detroit News
Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach
Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering. The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.
Detroit News
Wojo: Lions and Jared Goff still linked on a path to futility
Detroit — One pass a bit too long. One pass a bit too short. One pass perfect, but dropped. From one play to the next, from one half to the next, from one game to the next, you never know for sure what you’re getting from the Lions and Jared Goff. But you usually know how it’ll end. This was an offensive explosion followed by an implosion, accompanied by the always-dependable defensive collapse. If you’re looking for something different, or enlightening, you’ve come to the wrong place and you follow the wrong team.
Detroit News
Former Pistons coach Larry Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis team
Memphis, Tenn. — Larry Brown, the legendary basketball coach who has won NCAA and NBA titles, is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue.”. The school announced Brown's move on Sunday, saying...
Detroit News
House of horrors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle torture Lions
Detroit — It's hard to imagine a spookier sight on Halloween eve than the one the Detroit Lions' secondary saw on Sunday. Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rolled into town looking like the set of twins from "The Shining" — and they ran forever, and ever, and ever and ever; 294 yards between them, to be exact, to go with 20 combined catches, as Miami had more tricks than treats for the Lions and escaped with a 31-27 victory at Ford Field.
Detroit News
'It was a track meet': Lions stumble in second half, fall to high-flying Dolphins
Detroit — The Lions offense rediscovered its early-season groove, but last week's defensive improvements proved to be little more than a mirage. Despite jumping out to a 14-point lead and holding a 10-point advantage at the half, the Lions were unable to hang on against the Miami Dolphins, falling 31-27 at Ford Field on Sunday.
Detroit News
Mike's mailbag: Pistons-Bucks matchups, Cunningham's assertiveness and rotations
Milwaukee — The Pistons are coming off their best win of the season after snapping a five-game losing streak with a victory over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors. Now, they're setting their sights on their road series against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks (5-0), whom they'll play twice this week...
Detroit News
Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108
Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
Detroit News
Top-100 guard George Washington III commits to Michigan basketball
Two weeks ago, Michigan men’s basketball didn’t have a single commit in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines received their second pledge in 13 days when top-100 guard George Washington III announced his college decision in an Instagram post. Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting...
Detroit News
Lloyd McClendon will not be back as Toledo Mud Hens manager
Adding to their ongoing series of organizational shuffles, the Tigers will be hunting for a new Triple-A manager in 2023. Lloyd McClendon, who was Toledo Mud Hens skipper in 2022, and who led the Mud Hens to one of their best seasons in recent years (87-63), will not return next season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Detroit News
Prep football notes: PSL powers King, Cass Tech open playoffs with impressive victories
There were a couple of heavyweight bouts to open the high school football playoffs over the weekend and Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore and Detroit King made the most of their debut on the new million-dollar turf field, defeating River Rouge 41-28 in a Division 3 pre-district game. King — 6-3...
