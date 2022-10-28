ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Arrest Made In North Bergen Hit-Run Crash That Left Grandmother, Toddler Critical

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
North Bergen Police Photo Credit: North Bergen Police Department/Facebook

A 22-year-old Newark man has been arrested more than a year after a hit-and-run crash that left a 56-year-old woman and her 3-year-old grandson critical, authorities announced.

Micah James was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia, on a warrant relating to the September 2021 incident in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

James is believed to have struck the woman and the boy from Queens, NY, around 12 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2021 on Tonnelle Avenue and 46th Street, Suarez said. He fled the scene in a midsized sedan.

James was arrested Oct. 18 and was extradited to the Hudson County Correctional Facility. He was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing serious bodily injury, hindering apprehension and assault by auto.

