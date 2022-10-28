ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting

By Caroline Bowyer
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student.

Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out at a party on Circle Drive.

15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at Greensboro block party

Turner’s roommate, Andreyah Bellamy-Alston, told FOX8 they were not at the gathering. They were in their car outside a friend’s house in the neighborhood when bullets went flying. Bellamy-Alston said Turner jumped out of the car to run away, and that’s when she was hit.

“Wrong place. Wrong time,” she said. “That’s really what it was.”

That’s where Bellamy-Alston and Turner found themselves Tuesday night. Bellamy-Alston recalled the moments leading up to the shooting that took her friend’s life.

“It was like shots started firing…it was a whole bunch,” she said. “It was a lot of rounds, and I didn’t recognize until like my car was being shot at.”

These photos show those bullet holes in Bellamy-Alston’s car. One shattered her driver’s side window. Another hit her front windshield. A third hit the back driver’s side window.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k26ax_0iqM0hrV00
    Photos show bullet holes in car after Greensboro shooting (credit: Andreyah Bellamy-Alston)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeyQS_0iqM0hrV00
    Photos show bullet holes in car after Greensboro shooting (credit: Andreyah Bellamy-Alston)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3pXZ_0iqM0hrV00
    Photos show bullet holes in car after Greensboro shooting (credit: Andreyah Bellamy-Alston)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqdnT_0iqM0hrV00
    Photos show bullet holes in car after Greensboro shooting (credit: Andreyah Bellamy-Alston)
Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman at GSO off-campus apartment

Bellamy-Alston jumped out of her car when it was safe to find her roommate lying on the ground.

“I pulled back her hair…her eyes were open,” she said. “Her neck was swollen, and I just seen the blood and the bullet in her neck.”

Bellamy-Alston is left wondering why her friend died, and she survived.

“I’ve been praying, thanking the Lord because like that could’ve been me,” she said. “The bullets were on my driver’s side. It still shouldn’t have even happened to her at the end of the day. It shouldn’t have happened to anybody.”

Bellamy-Alston is saddened as she heads into what’s referred to as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. She’s missing a friend and roommate she was hoping to celebrate with.

“She was ready for this GHOE,” she said. “She was really prepared. She really was trying to get out there and make friends and make memories with everybody that she loved, and it’s just sad she had to go like this.”

‘Well over 1,000’ people were at block party that turned violent in Greensboro, police say

The university’s Chancellor Harold Martin, Sr. sent out a condolence card as the festivities got underway. The quote on it read:

“Her life was undoubtedly cut short. I, along with the Aggie family, will continue to keep her family, friends and loved ones in our sincere thoughts and prayers.”

“We need a change,” Bellamy-Alston said. “Like this is not safe. It’s not safe for all of us. Something’s got to change.”

On Thursday night, campus police sent out a tweet asking anyone with information to report it to the university. They promise you can remain anonymous. CrimeStoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward to help solve this case.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

