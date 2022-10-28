ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Packers running back Aaron Jones will visit the Patriot K9s of Wisconsin facility in Wausau on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5jyY_0iqM0MWM00
Aaron Jones

Packers running back Aaron Jones will visit veterans and service dogs at the Patriot K9s of Wisconsin facility in Wausau on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m., along with representatives from the Green Bay Packers and Fleet Farm.

Jones is serving as this year’s Salute to Service campaign spokesperson and is helping spread the word about the team’s fundraising component to raise money for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, which educates and trains psychiatric service dog teams to help veterans win the war against suicide, depression and anxiety. The Packers Pro Shop is selling a limited-edition Salute to Service bandana, with $5 from each bandana sale going directly to Patriot K9s.

Members of the media are welcome to attend the visit and are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m. Patriot K9s of Wisconsin is located at 7333 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI.

* * *

VISIT TO PATRIOT K9S OF WISCONSIN INFO:

Who: Packers running back Aaron Jones, representatives from the Packers, Fleet Farm and Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, as well as Wisconsin veterans and their service dogs.

What: Visiting Patriot K9s of Wisconsin’s facility and meeting with veterans and their service dogs.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. Media members are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m.

Where: Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, 7333 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI.

Interviews/Photo opportunities: Jones and representatives with Patriot K9s of Wisconsin and Fleet Farm will be available for interviews and photos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
Advance Titan

22-year-old runs for WI governor

A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
WISCONSIN STATE
purplePTSD.com

The Potentially Bittersweet Packers Collapse

The Green Bay Packers have started the 2022 season on a sour note. They’ve lost three consecutive games and now sit at 3-4 on the year. Aaron Rodgers has been unable to get in sync with his young receivers, and the defense has not quite lived up to the preseason hype.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Embracing 'unknowns,' Wisconsin starts anew vs. South Dakota

After losing Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, Wisconsin opens up its 2022-23 campaign against South Dakota on Nov. 7 in Madison, Wis., with the Badgers looking to once again exceed the expectations placed upon them. Last season the Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten, but they...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Inside the Locker Room: UW-Eau Claire

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard accompanied by senior forward Tyler Wahl, junior center Steven Crowl, and junior guard Jordan Davis addressed the media following Sunday's 76-45 exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire... The Badgers shot 49.1 percent from the field, overcoming a 5-of-20 effort from 3-point range. Crowl...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WFRV Local 5

WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament

(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Sectional finals contested in WIAA boys soccer playoffs

The WIAA boys soccer playoffs continued with sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin. The 16 sectional champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5. Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer sectional scoreboard:. 2022 WIAA...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy