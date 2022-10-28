Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kfgo.com
The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening
FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
valleynewslive.com
Portable restrooms will be in two locations in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Portable restrooms are coming to downtown Fargo, led by the Downtown Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District. The aim is to lower the biohazard incidents on the streets and sidewalks. The project is under a 60 to 90 trial with the city of...
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are confirming a man’s body was pulled from the Red River working near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for the report of a body in the river. A witness...
spaces4learning.com
Retrofitting An Old Target Store into a New School Campus
Studies show that retrofitting existing school buildings is both cheaper and greener, but what happens when a school district runs out of space for a growing student body?. This was the challenge the Independent School District 544 in Fergus Falls, Minn., faced when it needed a new campus for the Lincoln School. The Lincoln School needed to provide the community with a new early childhood education facility and a home for the Otter Preschool and Children’s Corner.
valleynewslive.com
Red River Market is preparing for their closing day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market will be in Broadway Square for one last day Saturday, October 29. Broadway and 2nd Avenue will be filled with local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, along with local food trucks. You can expect to see some...
valleynewslive.com
Stay safe while trick-or-treating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This Halloween season, the Fargo Police Department wants to advise trick-or-treaters and parents to keep safety their number one priority, right before full-sized candy bars. Police officials say children should never trick-or-treat alone, always have a parent or trusted guardian present. They also warn...
fergusnow.com
Dragonfly Children’s Boutique to Open in Downtown Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Dragonfly Children’s Boutique is scheduled to open Friday, November 4th. Located at 135 S. Mill St., the retailer will join Lakes Region Art Council (LRAC) and 715 Hot Heads in the historic River Inn. The boutique will feature children’s clothing, dress-up costumes, books, and toys.
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
kvrr.com
Romantix files federal lawsuit against City of Fargo, Planning Director
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A federal lawsuit has been filed by Romantix Inc. against the city of Fargo and its Director of Planning, alleging that the city’s Land Use Development Code is unconstitutional. The civil complaint claims the City is depriving Romantix of its first and 14th amendment...
valleynewslive.com
2022 Golf season closes in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 golf season closed on Sunday as they head into the winter months. The last course in the area to close was the Rose Creek. According to leadership at the course, momentum the last few years has been very high. Thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
bulletin-news.com
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
KNOX News Radio
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
kvrr.com
froggyweb.com
