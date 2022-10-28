ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawgman Recruiting Blog - Coaches On The Road, Target Updates

It's the last day of October. Halloween is upon us. The Husky coaching staff was very busy during the bye week and we have quite a bit of info to share with you. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... Coaches On The Road. 2023 Class Overview.
Recruit reactions from weekend visitors

Read what recruits are saying about their time in Raiderland last weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10

Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
FLORIDA STATE
Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville

North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
STILLWATER, OK
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Georgia football podcast: Recruiting ramps up as the Dawgs prepare to host Tennessee

The Dawgs247 crew discusses Georgia's matchup with Tennessee and the recruiting implications heading into Saturday's huge, Top-3 matchup!. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. -LEAVE a 5-star review...
ATHENS, GA
Clemson vs. Louisville kickoff time, TV announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN. Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN. North Carolina at Wake...
CLEMSON, SC
