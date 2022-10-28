Read full article on original website
Related
Snap counts: Who played and how much in Saturday's loss?
The Mountaineers were missing six starters in the loss. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Dawgman Recruiting Blog - Coaches On The Road, Target Updates
It's the last day of October. Halloween is upon us. The Husky coaching staff was very busy during the bye week and we have quite a bit of info to share with you. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... Coaches On The Road. 2023 Class Overview.
Recruit reactions from weekend visitors
Read what recruits are saying about their time in Raiderland last weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Five-star RB high on Vols after 'electric' atmosphere during latest visit
The No. 1 running back in the 2024 class, five-star Jerrick Gibson of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., discusses his latest visit to Tennessee, his possible timeline for a decision and more.
Three star OL/DL prospect Riley Sunram outlines early recruitment and Duke offer
The Duke recruiting efforts in the class of 2024 have begun to ramp up by targeting several early priority recruits including this North Dakota lineman.
247Sports
Nick Saban issues statement on death of legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban issued a statement Friday in wake of the death of longtime former Georgia football head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. Saban, in the statement, described Dooley as "one of my favorite people in the world" as the college football community mourned Dooley's passing.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10
Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin's future as Ole Miss football coach pondered by 247Sports' analyst Josh Pate
Lane Kiffin arrived at Ole Miss in 2020, and helped turn the program around. Would he ever leave Oxford? On a recent edition of Late Kick Live, Josh Pate was asked by a listener if Kiffin would leave for any other job aside from Alabama, and he had an interesting response.
Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville
North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Gemon Green's family alleges Wolverines DB struck by helmet, will press charges
Michigan defensive back Gemon Green was the player struck in the head with a helmet by a Michigan State football player in Saturday’s postgame scuffle in the tunnel, his family told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. The family is set to press charges, according to VanHaaren. “I spoke to the...
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Georgia football podcast: Recruiting ramps up as the Dawgs prepare to host Tennessee
The Dawgs247 crew discusses Georgia's matchup with Tennessee and the recruiting implications heading into Saturday's huge, Top-3 matchup!. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. -LEAVE a 5-star review...
Clemson vs. Louisville kickoff time, TV announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN. Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN. North Carolina at Wake...
Updates: Marcus Freeman talks Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Following the nice win over Syracuse this past Saturday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is addressing the media at Noon on Monday to recap the game against the Orange and look ahead to Saturday’s home matchup with Clemson. Irish Illustrated will bring you live updates regarding everything he has to say.
A&M Consolidated receiver prospect Wesley Watson re-opens recruitment
After taking an official visit to Kansas State this past weekend, Wesley Watson decided to re-open his recruitment. The 2023 receiver prospect from College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated had been on Colorado's commitment list since June 27...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0