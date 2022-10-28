Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Tyler Lockett says to “stop reaching” after quote is interpreted as a shot at Russell Wilson
After the Seahawks beat the Giants on Sunday, wide receiver Tyler Lockett made a comment that some interpreted as a shot at Seattle’s former quarterback, Russell Wilson. Lockett insisted it wasn’t. Following the win, Lockett said, “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets...
Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the...
REPORT: 3-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flips commitment from Oklahoma to Miami
The ebb and flow of recruiting provides a roller coaster journey for college football programs through the early signing period to national signing day. Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Friday night when three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Miami Hurricanes. Spencer had been committed to Brent Venables and Oklahoma since May and was one of the earliest commitments in the 2023 class.
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
Jerry Jones: There’s no argument, Cowboys’ offense goes where Ezekiel Elliott goes
With Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott out today nursing a knee injury, backup Troy Pollard ran wild, carrying 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. So does that mean the Cowboys’ offense doesn’t actually need Elliott?. Not according to Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, who...
Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold
The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven. As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be more...
Zac Taylor speaks out on possibility of Ja’Marr Chase going on IR after hip injury
The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt a crushing blow earlier this week as Ja’Marr Chase was ruled out for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. On Friday, head coach Zac Taylor talked about the possibility of putting his star wideout on the IR, which means he’d miss a minimum of four games:
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
Davis carted inside vs. Steelers
Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown put Eagles up 7-0
The Eagles had last week off, but their offense didn’t look rusty to kick off Sunday’s home game against the Steelers. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 39-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Jake Elliott‘s extra point made their lead 7-0 with just over five minutes off the clock in the first quarter.
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB
The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days. “President (Chris) Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program,” the school said in a brief statement announcing the move. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the statement said.
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to 'Force The Issue' with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger. For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.
Where Warriors stand in ESPN's latest Future Power Rankings
After hoisting their fourth Larry O’Brien Trophy in eight seasons this past June, the Warriors reestablished their claim as NBA royalty with veteran Steph Curry leading the charge. But can the organization sustain that success for years to come?. ESPN’s latest Future Power Rankings certainly think so, predicting an...
Pats players notice change in Mac Jones since QB was named starter
Turns out a little job security can be good for your mental well-being. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that quarterback Mac Jones will be "fully available" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, confirming a Wednesday report that Jones is in line to start. Jones...
Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
