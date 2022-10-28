ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
NBC Sports

Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: 3-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flips commitment from Oklahoma to Miami

The ebb and flow of recruiting provides a roller coaster journey for college football programs through the early signing period to national signing day. Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Friday night when three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Miami Hurricanes. Spencer had been committed to Brent Venables and Oklahoma since May and was one of the earliest commitments in the 2023 class.
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold

The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven. As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Davis carted inside vs. Steelers

Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown put Eagles up 7-0

The Eagles had last week off, but their offense didn’t look rusty to kick off Sunday’s home game against the Steelers. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 39-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Jake Elliott‘s extra point made their lead 7-0 with just over five minutes off the clock in the first quarter.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB

The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days. “President (Chris) Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program,” the school said in a brief statement announcing the move. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the statement said.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to 'Force The Issue' with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger. For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Where Warriors stand in ESPN's latest Future Power Rankings

After hoisting their fourth Larry O’Brien Trophy in eight seasons this past June, the Warriors reestablished their claim as NBA royalty with veteran Steph Curry leading the charge. But can the organization sustain that success for years to come?. ESPN’s latest Future Power Rankings certainly think so, predicting an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Pats players notice change in Mac Jones since QB was named starter

Turns out a little job security can be good for your mental well-being. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that quarterback Mac Jones will be "fully available" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, confirming a Wednesday report that Jones is in line to start. Jones...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy