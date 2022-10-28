ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Horrorscope’: ‘Pennyworth’s Harriet Slater Latest To Join Horror Pic From Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment

By Matt Grobar
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Harriet Slater ( Pennyworth ) has signed on for a role in the horror feature Horrorscope , which Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing for Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment , in their feature debut.

The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson and Olwen Fouéré.

Based on Alloy’s same-name novel written by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal, or can they change what’s written in the stars?

Details as to Slater’s roles are under wraps, as all roles have been thus far. But Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing from their own script, with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton producing for Alloy, along with Scott Glassgold of Ground Control. Halberg and Cohen serving are serving as exec producers, with Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar and Lariah Perara overseeing the project for Screen Gems.

Slater is an up-and-coming actress best known for her role as Sandra Onslow on the series Pennyworth , based on DC’s Batman comics, which recently moved from Epix to HBO Max for its third season. The actress will next be seen in the fifth installment of Disney’s Indiana Jones franchise, as well as the horror True Haunting from Sony’s Screen Gems, which has her starring alongside Jamie Campbell Bower and Erin Moriarty.

Slater is represented by The Artists Partnership in the UK and Untitled Entertainment.

