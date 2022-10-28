ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Book Club’ Comedy From Dan Kopelman, Susanna Wolff, Kapital & TrillTV In Works At CBS

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Book Club , a single-camera comedy from Me, Myself and I duo Dan Kopelman and Susanna Wolff , Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment , Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios.

Written by Kopelman and Wolff, Book Club is about a group of dispirited women who form a book club and promptly discover that they are stronger together — especially because their first reading selection is a spell book that gives them witch powers . Unfortunately, the powers are all the last ones they would ever choose.

Kopelman and Wolff executive produce with Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital Entertainment and Trilling for TrillTV. Jessie Abbott oversees for Kapital. CBS Studios is the studio.

Wolff was a writer on Kapital’s CBS comedy series Me, Myself & I, created and executive produced by Kopelman. Kopelman and Wolff reteamed last year to develop comedy Full Bloom for Kapital and TrillTV, which sold to ABC.

At CBS, Kapital and TrillTV have hit sitcom The Neighborhood , now in its fifth season, and are developing a The Bad News Bears comedy.

Kopelman was writer and producer on the first five seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, earning a WGA Award nomination . He also served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Galavant and executive producer on Rules of Engagement on CBS. He is repped by UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. Wolff, who is also a contributor to The New Yorker, is repped by Verve and Grandview.

