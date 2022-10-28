ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Imperioli Is Co-Writing a Secret Film with 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase

By Samantha Bergeson
Michael Imperioli has confirmed a film in the works with “ The Sopranos ” creator David Chase .

“The White Lotus” Season 2 star revealed that he is co-writing a feature with Chase that will also involve fellow “Sopranos” alum Steve Schirripa, who co-hosts viral podcast “Talking Sopranos” with Imperioli.

“Yeah, we’re writing a movie together right now for me and Steve Schirripa. It’s a mystery project,” Imperioli said on “ The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ” about reuniting with Emmy winner Chase. “I can’t talk about it beyond that.”

He added, “David and I are writing it together. I can’t say what it’s about. But when it comes out, I’m gonna come here. Before anybody, I’m gonna come here and talk about it.”

Some fans have speculated that the film will be part of the expanding “Sopranos” cinematic universe on the heels of prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark.” Imperioli reprised his role of Christopher Moltisanti as a posthumous narrator for the 2021 film that focused on Christopher’s father Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola. Chase, who wrote “Many Saints,” called Imperioli’s involvement the “maraschino cherry on top.”

Chase later told The Hollywood Reporter that he is open to doing “one more movie” and has an “idea for that that I’d like to do. But I don’t think they want that.”

Instead, Chase revealed that under his five-year WarnerMedia deal, HBO executives were looking for him to create “another series of ‘Sopranos’ from the time the movie ends until the time the series begins.” The potential series would bridge the gap between the events of “Many Saints,” set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, to when “The Sopranos” began in 1998. Chase noted that the only way he would be open to the idea would be if Terence Winter co-wrote the script with him.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys said earlier this year that Chase most likely will not revisit “The Sopranos” in TV form. “I don’t think David has any interest in revisiting ‘The Sopranos.’ And I would agree with him,” Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter . “It’s a perfect series that I don’t think needs revisiting. But we’ll see what he wants to do next.”

Bloys continued, “Series-wise, not that I’m talking to David about. I don’t know where they left off, whether there were going to be more movies or what, so to your larger question about a ‘Sopranos’ series, there’s nothing there. And with ‘The Many Saints,’ there hadn’t been any conversations about it.”

