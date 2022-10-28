ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFAR

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

There Will Be Flight Delays and Cancellations This Holiday Season—How to Salvage Your Travel Plans

As travelers gear up for the busy holiday travel season, there might be some nervousness in the air—that’s because air travel has been far less than ideal this year as airlines work to keep up with the rapid return in travel demand following a massive pandemic slump. Between January and July 2022, 3 percent of all U.S. domestic flights were canceled—the highest rate of canceled flights in the past decade aside from 2020—and one-fifth of all domestic flights were delayed, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the number of air travelers reaching and potentially surpassing prepandemic volumes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve travel, should we be prepared for the worst?
AFAR

Where to Go Stargazing in France

The pandemic saw a rise in Dark Sky Reserves opening across Europe. But no nation has done more to protect the nighttime stars than France.
AFAR

What Do Cruise Ships Do in a Hurricane?

From how cruise lines monitor and respond to hurricanes, to what you can expect in terms of itinerary changes, rough seas, cancellations, and refunds—a guide to cruise ship sailings during hurricane season.
FLORIDA STATE
AFAR

AFAR

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy