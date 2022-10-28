Read full article on original website
JetBlue Is One Step Closer to Buying Spirit Airlines
If the acquisition goes through, JetBlue is expected to repaint Spirit planes and fold its staff and crew into the JetBlue workforce.
There Will Be Flight Delays and Cancellations This Holiday Season—How to Salvage Your Travel Plans
As travelers gear up for the busy holiday travel season, there might be some nervousness in the air—that’s because air travel has been far less than ideal this year as airlines work to keep up with the rapid return in travel demand following a massive pandemic slump. Between January and July 2022, 3 percent of all U.S. domestic flights were canceled—the highest rate of canceled flights in the past decade aside from 2020—and one-fifth of all domestic flights were delayed, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the number of air travelers reaching and potentially surpassing prepandemic volumes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve travel, should we be prepared for the worst?
American Airlines' Admirals Club Lounges Get Full Redesign
American Airlines is reimagining its Admirals Club lounges to be more resort-like, starting with the Admirals Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).
Icelandair's Sale Offers Discounted Flights to Europe
The Icelandair sale includes destinations like Berlin, Munich, Paris, and more. It ends on October 23.
Air Canada Signature Suite Reopens at Vancouver Airport
With the reopening of the Air Canada Signature Suite at Vancouver Int'l Airport, customers have more ways to enjoy international business-class travel.
American Airlines to End First Class on International Flights
Due to a lack of sales, American Airlines will begin to phase out its first-class seats on international flights, replacing it with more business-class options.
Delta Plans to Offer Commuter Flights on Small Electric Aircraft
Delta Air Lines just announced a partnership with Joby to shuttle customers between New York City and Los Angeles to the airport in electric air taxis that looks like a cross between a helicopter and a prop plane.
A British Writer Rediscovers What it Means to Be European By Train
Writer Emma John traveled for 25 days and over 1,959 miles to reconnect with her continental European neighbors on an epic journey that spanned nine countries.
What It's Like Sailing on a Disney European River Cruise
A writer brings her family on a European river cruise with Adventures by Disney—designed for families with kids as young as 5 that cruise the Danube, Rhine and Seine rivers in Europe.
Unpacked: Traveling By Air As a Wheelchair User
More should be done to accommodate disabled travelers in airports and on planes.
7 European Christmas Markets in the U.S. to Visit in 2022
From Christkindlmarket in Chicago to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, get in the holiday spirit at one of these 7 European-style Christmas markets across the U.S.
New 7-Week River Cruises Sail Through 15 European Countries
River cruise lines AmaWaterways and Uniworld have launched weeks-long journeys that sail to myriad UNESCO World Heritage sites, countries and cities in Europe and beyond.
FAA Says You Can Put Apple AirTags in Your Checked Bag
After Lufthansa said Apple AirTags were a hazard, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Apple AirTags actually contain small enough amounts of lithium to travel safely.
How Jezza Williams Is Changing Adventure Travel in New Zealand
Jezza Williams, who founded Makingtrax, is working to evolve inclusive travel—and often using his own body as a litmus test to prove what’s possible.
Where to Go Stargazing in France
The pandemic saw a rise in Dark Sky Reserves opening across Europe. But no nation has done more to protect the nighttime stars than France.
Discover Paradise with UnCruise: 3 Itineraries for the Ultimate Tropical Getaway
From jungle hikes to swimming alongside manta rays, UnCruise Adventures has an itinerary for every type of active traveler.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve Is Offering 80K Point Bonus
An increased 80,000-point welcome offer on the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit card is the highest since it launched in 2016.
Review: Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®
The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® offers Admirals Club® access plus 80,000 AAdvantage® bonus miles right now.
What Do Cruise Ships Do in a Hurricane?
From how cruise lines monitor and respond to hurricanes, to what you can expect in terms of itinerary changes, rough seas, cancellations, and refunds—a guide to cruise ship sailings during hurricane season.
