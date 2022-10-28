ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Times Releases Fuller Story on Rescue Death of Famous Japanese Artist

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
Yuya Shino

Since the Japanese Coast Guard found Yu-Gi-Oh! creator and Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi dead off the coast of Japan on July 6 at age 60, his death two days before remained a mystery until a few weeks after. In an effort to tell a fuller story of how Takahashi helped save the lives of a drowning 12-year-old girl and man near Mermaid’s Grotto, a diving and snorkeling resort in Okinawa, The New York Times on Friday spoke to witness Capt. Neda K. Othman of the U.S. Army and her husband as well as Japanese officials familiar with the matter. The Times also received sworn statements from the Othman couple and diving instructor. “The glare and the sunlight was kind of silhouetting him, so I didn’t see his face,” Othman, who later helped the swimmers reach safety on July 4, told the Times . The well-renowned artist’s family did not want his cause of death—drowning—revealed when the Coast Guard determined he was last seen at Mermaid’s Grotto on July 11, according to the Times . And because authorities didn’t initially want the girl to know Takahashi drowned trying to save her life, Coast Guard officials told the paper they did not “publicly connect” his death to the rescue until the media asked.

TheDailyBeast

K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush

A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
TheDailyBeast

Two Americans Killed in Seoul Halloween Stampede Identified

Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi were identified as the two U.S. nationals among the dead after a Halloween stampede killed more than 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood on Saturday.Blesi was a Kennesaw State University junior, and just two months into a study abroad program in South Korea. He had reportedly long-dreamed of attending school in the eastern country, but was delayed for a couple of years while the pandemic minimized international travel, according to The Washington Post. The Georgia native finally realized the milestone in August, when he hopped aboard a plane from Atlanta to Seoul. He had a...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Amanda Knox Media Circus Hits Peak Weird on 15th Anniversary of Murder

ROME—It has been 15 years since the lifeless body of British Erasmus student Meredith Kercher was found in the apartment she shared with Seattle native Amanda Knox in the hilltop town of Perugia, Italy. But on the anniversary of her death, the main protagonists in her murder case are once again breathing new life into the bombshell murder case that made headlines the world over. Knox, 35, is now back living in Seattle after being acquitted definitively of Kercher’s murder in 2015 by Italy’s supreme court. She is now a married mother of a daughter named Eureka Muse. She spent...
TheDailyBeast

NYC Doc Who Was Facing Federal Charges Vanishes in Alleged Midnight Boating Accident

A Manhattan doctor indicted on charges related to a massive healthcare fraud scheme mysteriously disappeared in an alleged boating accident earlier this month, according to a New York Post report. Dr. Marvin Moy was said to have been thrown overboard when his fishing boat struck a larger vessel off the Long Island coast after midnight on Oct. 13. Moy’s boat sank in the apparent accident, with Coast Guard rescue efforts only locating Moy’s passenger. The MD’s peculiar disappearance comes after he was hit with federal charges in January over his alleged involvement in a $100 million no-fault healthcare fraud scheme. Moy, who denied the allegations, was accused with his co-defendant of conducting “painful electrodiagnostic testing” on patients who didn’t need it, federal authorities said. “We’ve got unresolved questions,” an unnamed friend of Moy’s told the Post. “We do not know what happened.”Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Horrific Call Logs Show Panic HOURS Before Deadly Crowd Crush in Seoul

Distressing calls for urgent help were made to emergency services hours before the deadly crush in Seoul’s crowded Itaewon district, transcripts released Tuesday show. “I think people might be crushed,” one caller told dispatchers. “I barely escaped, but there are too many people. I think you need to intervene.” “This is chaos. Chaos,” another said. “I’m not even kidding.” Another transcript read: “We’re all trapped. This is about to become a major disaster.” At least 156 people died and another 157 were injured in the crush on Saturday. South Korea’s police chief on Tuesday said the crowd control was “inadequate” in Itaewon at the time, as just 137 officers were sent to the area as around 100,000 people per night were expected in the neighborhood’s tight alleyways for popular Halloween festivities.Read it at The Washington Post
TheDailyBeast

Artist Steven Cogle Sues Disney for Using His Paintings in TV Show Without Permission

Artists are always fighting to be properly recognized for their work, but imagine: What if you were sitting on your couch one day watching TV and recognized your painting in the background of a scene without approving its being there? That’s exactly what the artist Steven Cogle is saying took place. On Oct. 28, Cogle filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company in which he alleges that the Fox Network, which is owned by Disney, featured some of his artwork in a medical drama series called The Resident without first obtaining his permission. In the scenes in...
TheDailyBeast

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show Is Flopping So Bad He Wants New Timeslot: Report

Chris Cuomo’s comeback era seems to be sputtering less than a month after it started, according to a New York Post report. The former CNN anchor has reportedly demanded a new timeslot after his NewsNation show Cuomo saw a steep dropoff in ratings, sources told the Post. Sources said Cuomo met with NewsNation head and former ABC colleague Michael Corn, and asked to switch timeslots with Dan Abrams, the network’s primetime star and host of the network’s 9 p.m. show.One insider described his attitude as “nasty,” saying Cuomo refuses to take accountability for the meager audience. “He’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department, and even the press department!” the insider told the Post. Cuomo’s ratings have sagged compared to his timeslot competitors, though he has beaten Newsmax in the 25-54 demo used by advertisers.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
TheDailyBeast

Family Buys Halloween Prop Casket, Finds Dead Woman’s Ashes Inside

A family in Maryland made a macabre discovery when they opened a casket they bought to use as a prop for a Halloween party. Inside, the Wozniaks found what they believed to be a dead woman’s ashes along with some of her belongings. The tin casket—which the family bought on Facebook Marketplace—contained a photo of Edith Crews, her death certificate, and an envelope containing remains, which had been taped to the bottom of the coffin, Brooke Wozniak said in a TikTok video. “Everyone was in shock. And we didn’t really know how to feel about it,” Wozniak told Fox 5 Washington DC. The video eventually reached a grandchild of Crews, with the items ultimately being returned to Crews’ daughter.Read it at New York Post
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Assistant Says Hollywood Filmmaker Randall Emmett Repeatedly Dropped the N-Word

Filmmaker Randall Emmett, known for producing The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Lone Survivor, has been sued by a former assistant who accused Emmett of repeated racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, Martin G’Blae, who is Black, claims Emmett created a hostile work environment due to his use of the N-word and perpetual racist remarks about Black talent, including rapper 50 Cent, who Emmett worked with for the Starz series Power. According to the lawsuit, Emmett would leave expensive jewelry and cash around to see if G’Blae would steal it. Emmett told G’Blae, who says he was the only Black employee at the production company, to “turn out his pockets to check if he had stolen anything,” the lawsuit states. G’Blae also accuses Emmett of chastising him for his ADHD diagnosis, mocking his Muslim religion, and not compensating him fairly for his time and work.Read it at Los Angeles Times
TheDailyBeast

Rosie O’Donnell’s Adoption TikTok Is Foolish and Ignorant

With National Adoption Month quickly approaching, the adoptee and former foster youth side of the adoption community on social media have been diligently sharing content to help bring attention to the nuances of adoption. And while the internet is a powerful tool, I can safely say that I never thought...
TheDailyBeast

Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker ‘Mentally Ill for a Long Time,’ Says Former Partner

The former partner of David DePape, the man who allegedly attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer, has described DePape as “mentally ill. He has been mentally ill for a long time.” Oxane Taub, better known as Gypsy, told ABC7 News in San Francisco that after one period of time away DePape had returned “in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him,” Taub said. “And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal.”Taub said she and DePape met more than 20...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Have a New Villain?

This post contains spoilers for episodes 8, 9, and 10 of Love Is Blind Season 3.Love Is Blind Season 3’s first wedding may have ended in disaster, but somehow the fickle groom is not this season’s worst villain—or even the second worst. Or the third. (He might be the fourth.)On Wednesday, Netflix released episodes 8 through 10 of its most cringe-inducing season yet (the finale will debut next week). The last installment released this week sees our first couple nervously ambling down the altar: Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada. In a moment that stuns a roomful of wedding guests...
TheDailyBeast

How Fashion Fell in Love With the Virtual Influencer

At first sight, social media influencer Noonoouri’s Instagram bio and follow count reads as your typical young, progressive influencer. She’s got over 400,000 followers on Instagram, describes herself as cruelty-free, and is also signed to IMG Models, one of the top modeling agencies in the world. She’s in fashion campaigns and has the wardrobe a million girls would die for, but amazing as she is, she isn’t real. This doesn’t mean not real in the sense of how influencers’ social media feeds are typically the most glamorous parts of their lives. Noonoouri is a virtual influencer, making her an AI...
TheDailyBeast

Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Dates for 2023 ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she’s hitting the road with a massive stadium tour in 2023. The singer says the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be a “journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)” “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can,” Swift added in an Instagram post unveiling the tour, which is set to include Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers as opening acts. She noted the tour had been “a long time coming” after her 2020 shows were canceled due to the pandemic. The new run of shows will begin on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona—the same place her last tour began in 2018. Swift has released four albums since her last tour, with songs from her new record “Midnights” making history by currently occupying all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Read it at Variety
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man Jailed for Racist Attack on Earth, Wind and Fire Star

A man who attacked a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire in the U.K. has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault. Hefin Parker, 25, from Wales, attacked Morris “Mo” Pleasure outside a nightclub in the Welsh coastal town of Aberystwyth in April. Security camera footage showed Parker hitting Pleasure with an “open-palm slap” as he made racially abusive comments. Pleasure, who moved to the Welsh town two years ago, was in the line for the nightclub at the time of the attack. The court heard Pleasure had been “feeling constantly on guard and worried” since the attack, which also left him “questioning the move to Aberystwyth.” Parker apologized for the assault and said he was “ashamed of his actions.” His sentence will run concurrently with another.Read it at BBC
TheDailyBeast

Keith McNally Reignites His Spiraling Flame War With James Corden

NYC restauranteur Keith McNally has renewed hostilities with James Corden over the latter’s conduct at McNally’s eatery Balthazar, using Instagram to rescind his acceptance of Corden’s previous apology for making a “rude comment.” “I don’t want to over-egg the pudding, but in Friday’s London Times Corden flip-flopped and told a massive lie AGAIN,” McNally wrote on Instagram, quoting Corden: “I never screamed at anyone, I didn’t shout, didn’t call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language…How is it remotely a thing? When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there.” “On second viewing, I found [Corden’s] TV ‘confessional’ contrived and phony,” McNally fumed. “The actor will say anything to save his bacon. In the scheme of things, my opinion means nothing, but after Friday’s interview and a second look at his fraudulent confessional, I’ve given up on James Corden. For Good. END OF STORY.”The saga continues! Read it at Instagram
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.Advance copies of the fifth season of the hit show have been distributed to media organizations, and U.K. tabloid the Sun reported Tuesday that...
