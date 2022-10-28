RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
Numbers Evening
7-9-9-6
(seven, nine, nine, six)
Numbers Midday
3-9-3-4
(three, nine, three, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
Wild Money
02-13-14-15-25, Extra: 38
(two, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five; Extra: thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
Comments / 0