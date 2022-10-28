ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

RI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000

Numbers Evening

7-9-9-6

(seven, nine, nine, six)

Numbers Midday

3-9-3-4

(three, nine, three, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

Wild Money

02-13-14-15-25, Extra: 38

(two, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five; Extra: thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Massachusetts: What to expect on election night

Massachusetts voters are facing the choice of returning the governor’s office to Democratic hands while also weighing ballot questions including one that would raise taxes on individuals earning more than a million dollars. If elected, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey would become the state’s first woman and first openly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Rhode Island: What to expect on election night

Rhode Island voters are deciding this November whether the Democratic governor will get to serve his first full term in office, and whether the Democratic Party will retain its three-decade hold on a U.S. House seat. Gov. Dan McKee, the former lieutenant governor, narrowly won the Democratic primary. But in...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa’s wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors alleged he used his city position, which had authority to approve the reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures, to steal the funds — some of which he spent at the Mohegan Sun Casino in eastern Connecticut. DiMassa, 31, resigned from both positions after his arrest last year.
WEST HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

Illinois: What to expect on election night

With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has enjoyed four years of pushing through major initiatives beginning with an overdue $45 billion capital construction plan, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, legalized recreational marijuana while later reducing tens of billions of dollars in debt. Additionally, a great deal of the second half of his term was spent fighting COVID-19 and weathering criticism — led by his current opponent, state Sen. Darren Bailey — over his measures to stem the spread of the potentially deadly disease.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana: What to expect on election night

Indiana has been virtually a one-party state over the past decade, with Democrats struggling to find success outside urban areas and college towns. Donald Trump carried Indiana easily in both 2016 and 2020 with former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate and Republicans hold all statewide offices and supermajorities in both houses of the state Legislature.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas: What to expect on election night

The biggest name on the ballot this year in Arkansas is Sarah Sanders, who was White House press secretary under Donald Trump and is bidding to be the first woman elected governor of the solidly Republican state. If indeed she lands the job once held by her father, Mike Huckabee,...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon: What to expect on election night

Oregon has been controlled by Democrats for decades but a combination of factors has Republicans thinking they could increase their political power. The presence of a third-party candidate combined with the unpopularity of outgoing Democratic incumbent Tina Brown makes this governor’s race among the hardest to read in the country. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is facing a stiff challenge by GOP candidate Christine Drazan with Democrats worried that unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will siphon off enough votes from Democrats to give Drazan the win. Oregon’s 5th Congressional District is also a toss-up. The district, which was significantly redrawn, hasn’t been held by a Republican in a quarter-century. But district boundary changes and the primary defeat of an incumbent centrist by progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner have created opportunity for GOP candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District appears safer for Democrats. The district, which Oregon gained based on population growth, was drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. Democrat Andrea Salinas, a state representative, is contesting the seat against Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman who’s running for Congress for the third time.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

California: What to expect on election night

Democrats dominate California politics. The party controls all statewide elected offices, has super majorities in both houses of the state Legislature and controls 80% of the state’s congressional seats. A Republican presidential candidate has not won California since George H.W. Bush in 1988. But that doesn’t mean Republicans can’t...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be “ between a man and a woman.” Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week’s election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma: What to expect on election night

Republicans have had complete control of Oklahoma for more than a decade and currently control both U.S. Senate seats, all five U.S. House seats and enjoy super majorities in the state House and Senate. Donald Trump won the state by more than 33 percentage points in 2020, including every one of the state’s 77 counties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

New Jersey: What to expect on election night

New Jersey’s status as a reliable Democratic state got cemented during former President Donald Trump’s administration. The party picked up four U.S. House seats in 2018, though one of them flipped to the GOP when Jeff Van Drew switched parties because of his opposition to the first Trump impeachment.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Chips said the teen suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit, but not seriously injured, he said. The dogs were identified as cane corsos, a type of mastiff, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy