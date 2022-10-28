Read full article on original website
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into next week’s midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters’ concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say...
Vermont's lone US House member eyes move up to Senate
NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's lone member of the U.S. House for the past 16 years has always embraced his role as a liberal Democrat but says he'll take the state's tradition of working across the political aisle with him if he's elected to the U.S. Senate next month.
Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education. It's a topic a number of the justices have already said a lot about. The cases say that Harvard University and the...
