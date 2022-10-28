ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

6-8-4-5, SB: 9

(six, eight, four, five; SB: nine)

