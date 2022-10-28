Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game

Oregon has been controlled by Democrats for decades but a combination of factors has Republicans thinking they could increase their political power. The presence of a third-party candidate combined with the unpopularity of outgoing Democratic incumbent Tina Brown makes this governor’s race among the hardest to read in the country. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is facing a stiff challenge by GOP candidate Christine Drazan with Democrats worried that unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will siphon off enough votes from Democrats to give Drazan the win. Oregon’s 5th Congressional District is also a toss-up. The district, which was significantly redrawn, hasn’t been held by a Republican in a quarter-century. But district boundary changes and the primary defeat of an incumbent centrist by progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner have created opportunity for GOP candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District appears safer for Democrats. The district, which Oregon gained based on population growth, was drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. Democrat Andrea Salinas, a state representative, is contesting the seat against Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman who’s running for Congress for the third time.

