Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:

0-9-0, SB: 9

(zero, nine, zero; SB: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

