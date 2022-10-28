ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY ROAD AND BRIDGE PROJECTS SCHEDULED IN NOVEMBER

Several road and bridge projects are scheduled in Pettis County in November. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Hedge Apple Drive between Dogwood Circle and Locust Lane will be closed to all traffic for culvert replacement from November 9, through November 17. The department also says that...
kmmo.com

SEVERAL ROADS IN THE KMMO LISTENING AREA BEING RESURFACED

As part of Governor Parson’s Rural Roads Program, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to resurface more than 148 lane miles in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties. Howard County asphalt work was scheduled to resume on Monday, October 31,...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

EVERGY REPLACING LINES AND POLES IN CONCORDIA

The city of Concordia is having lines and poles repaired, which will lead to power outages. Evergy will be repairing lines and poles in the Gordon Street to Main Street areas. As part of this project, citizens can expect a power outage for portions of the City from approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3 to approximately 6:00 a.m. Friday, November 4th. Evergy will be contacting residents through their robocall service.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

THREE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY

Three Pettis County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 22-year-old Tylor Washington, of Sedalia was passing another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lane. His vehicle was overtaken and struck by 23-year-old Sofia Oleynic of Green Ridge.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SMOKE SEEN FROM UTILITY POLE IN MARSHALL

A brief power outage was reported in the north part of Marshall after smoke was seen coming off a utility pole. According to Marshall Municipal Utilities General Manager Jeff Bergstrom, a capacitor rack was seen smoking on a utility pole near Conagra. The cause of the damage has not been identified, but it is believed to have been caused by a bird.
MARSHALL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI SAFETY CENTER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI TEAMS UP FOR “TAKE 1 FOR ZERO” PROJECT

The Missouri Safety Center at the University of Central Missouri is teaming up with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and several other agencies for the “Take 1 for Zero” project, funded through the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety and Traffic Division. The project involves several partners including th Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Center for Education Safety, The Missouri Parent Teacher Association, Missouri Association of Student Councils, Missouri Association of Pupil Transport, nationally recognized traffic safety specialist Cara Filler and other traffic safety partners throughout the state.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Regional Expands Outreach in Eldon & Laurie

Lake Regional Health System announces an expansion of its specialty care in Eldon and Laurie. Patients in these areas now have greater access to heart care and pulmonology. “Specialist outreach brings our services to more patients, making it easier for them to receive the care they need,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations.
ELDON, MO
kmmo.com

THREE WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg man and woman were seriously injured and a juvenile was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, October 30, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile recklessly accelerated out of a roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Bonnie Wyatt head on.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY TO CONDUCT PUBLIC TEST OF VOTING MACHINES

Saline County will test voting machines for the upcoming election on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Saline County Clerk’s Office, located at 9 East North Street in Marshall. Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell stated the test will be open to the public. Russell also stated...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For October 31, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Thursday afternoon, Officers were called to the 2500 block of Stacey Lane for a report of property damage. Mickey Eldred reported an unknown subject caused minor damage to a parked car. Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Buckle Store,...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TERMINATES BURN BAN

The Pettis County Fire Protection District has terminated the burn ban for Pettis County. The ban expired at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022. Pettis County Fire reminds everyone to follow federal, state and local burning regulations when burning. Any questions on what is allowed to be burned can be...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Three Injured in JoCo Head-on Collision

Three people were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Sunday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2003 Mustang, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile male from Warrensburg, was on Highway 13 at the DD Roundabout about just after 5 p.m., when the juvenile recklessly accelerated out of the roundabout and struck a southbound 2006 Buick Encore, driven by 64-year-old Bonnie K. White of Warrensburg, head-on.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy