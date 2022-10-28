ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gimme 5

10-13-29-30-36

(ten, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)

Lucky For Life

14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Day

4-1-5-3

(four, one, five, three)

Pick 4 Evening

2-8-1-8

(two, eight, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Beasley keeps money edge over Budd campaign for NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting. The Beasley campaign reported collecting $4.9 million from Oct. 1-19 compared to $1.5...
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said. Officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911, according to the Westminster Police Department. The suspects, Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, aka Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. Dao Vo, 30, is related to one of the adult victims. The two suspects remained in jail Sunday without bail and they are expected to appear in court next week, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
COSTA MESA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy