ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

ME Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gimme 5

10-13-29-30-36

(ten, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)

Lucky For Life

14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Day

4-1-5-3

(four, one, five, three)

Pick 4 Evening

2-8-1-8

(two, eight, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

World Poker Tour

2C-6D-10D-2H-9H

(2C, 6D, 10D, 2H, 9H)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he is calling lawmakers into special session this week to consider incentives for an economic development project that would create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000. “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle,” Reeves, a Republican, wrote on social media. Reeves said the company would make a $2.5 billion investment, but he did not provide the name of the company or say what kind of business it is. He also did not immediately say what kind of incentives he will ask the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve. The Golden Triangle is in the northeastern part of the state, near the Alabama border. It encompasses Columbus, Starkville and West Point.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Beasley keeps money edge over Budd campaign for NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting. The Beasley campaign reported collecting $4.9 million from Oct. 1-19 compared to $1.5...
The Associated Press

CDC director tests positive for COVID again

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday and is isolating at her home in Massachusetts, the CDC said Monday. Walensky, 53, first tested positive on Oct. 21. She took a course of the antiviral pill Paxlovid, and later tested negative. But the symptoms returned and Walensky is again in isolation, working and holding virtual meetings, the CDC said. Paxlovid has proven effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk, including older people and those who are immune compromised. But the pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults. Some who take the drug have experienced a return of symptoms after completing Paxlovid’s five-day regimen of pills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said. Officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911, according to the Westminster Police Department. The suspects, Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, aka Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. Dao Vo, 30, is related to one of the adult victims. The two suspects remained in jail Sunday without bail and they are expected to appear in court next week, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
COSTA MESA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy