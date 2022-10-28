ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gimme 5
10-13-29-30-36
(ten, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)
Lucky For Life
14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-9-9
(four, nine, nine)
Pick 3 Evening
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
Pick 4 Day
4-1-5-3
(four, one, five, three)
Pick 4 Evening
2-8-1-8
(two, eight, one, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
World Poker Tour
2C-6D-10D-2H-9H
(2C, 6D, 10D, 2H, 9H)
Comments / 0