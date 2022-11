DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six) (twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven) Poker Lotto. QC-4D-6D-8D-9S (QC, 4D, 6D, 8D, 9S) Midday Daily 3. 4-1-7 (four, one, seven) Midday Daily 4. 5-6-2-7 (five, six, two, seven) Daily 3. 6-0-9 (six, zero,...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO