Spooky Halloween Fun for Everyone Kicks Off this Weekend
Halloween weekend is finally here, and many organizations are hosting fun Halloween themed events to get into the spooky spirit. Crawford County communities kicked off the weekend festivities with Trick-or-Treating on Thursday night. Trick-or-Treat hours for Erie and Warren County can be found here. If you don't want to wait...
2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat Times
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – On Monday, the area’s population of ghouls, ghosts and goblins will hit the streets on All Hallows’ Eve, better known as Halloween, to take part in a longtime tradition: Trick-or-treating. Here’s a list of trick-or-treat times in our area. City...
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
Meet Audubon’s New Birds of Prey
JAMESTOWN, NY – Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) invites you to meet their newest residents, Cricket, the American Kestrel, and Soren, the Red-tailed Hawk. On Saturday, November 5, 10 – 11 a.m., you can learn about these birds of prey that now call Audubon home. Cricket and Soren...
Local Organizations Team Up Against Starry Stonewart in Chautauqua Lake
Local Lake and Watershed organizations have teamed up against the invasive species, starry stonewart, in Chautauqua Lake. Starry stonewort can easily be mistaken for an aquatic plant at first glance. It first made its way to North America in 1974 via the St. Lawrence River. Since then it has spread to lakes across the Northeast.
Halloween flashmob raises money for children's hospitals
Future Dance company hosts their annual flashmob to raise money for children's hospitals. The owners said spooky season is fun but giving back is the cherry on top.
Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety
Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
New Salon and Boutique Opens in Dunkirk
The City of Dunkirk and the Dunkirk Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for a new salon and boutique in the city. Vee's Unisex Salon and Boutique is located at 158 Lake Shore Drive East and owned by Veronice Jones. It offers many stylish salon techniques for both men and women. Current services include haircuts, perms, braiding, quick weaves, sewn-in weaves, wash-and-sets, and relaxers. Additional services such as nails, makeup and pedicures are coming soon. The retail shop is adorned with fun fashion retail products like a wall of purses, racks of stylish jewelry, shelves of makeup, perfume, cologne, an abundance of various hair products, and also presents important house essentials such as toothpaste and laundry detergent. Hours are 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM Mondays through Fridays.
Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
Young girl continues collecting gear for homeless, after late mother came to her in dream
Nyla Moore joined Wake Up! to discuss her "Warm Hugs for the Homeless" campaign. View the full segment above.
Cathedral Prep Holds Open House for Prospective Students
Cathedral Prep held their open house for prospective students on Sunday. This was the first year that the school has housed both young men and women. For three hours, middle school students were invited to take a tour of the school in downtown Erie following renovations to accommodate all the students in one campus.
He saw a classmate get bullied for shoes, so he stepped in with a meaningful gesture
Two middle-schoolers in Buffalo, New York have gone viral for a touching act of kindness. Romello “Mello” Early and Melvin Anderson are both in the seventh grade at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School. In recent weeks, Mello had noticed that Melvin had been on the receiving end of some hurtful comments from fellow classmates directed at the sneakers he was wearing.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
DOT Project in Jamestown Will Not Be Completed This Year
A $4.2 million upgrade and repair project on Washington Street in Jamestown that began earlier this year will not be completed this year. That's according to Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who told lawmakers during this week's City Council meeting that a lot of work remains to be completed, and it's already into late October. With that, Sundquist says DPW Director Jeff Lehman has put the New York State Department of Transportation on notice. Lehman says the DOT has responded and said they will get the contractor to try and finish the biggest problems before winter arrives. Those major parts of the project were to be completed by now.
Local Schools Take A Second Look At Food
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Farmers Market will soon be working alongside our local school district to teach kids the importance of food. The market was awarded $50,000 dollars from the Farm to School grant administered by the United States Department of Agriculture. This funding creates a tower garden and sustainable garden programs at some of the schools.
8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo
These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
Participants Recognized at MHA Recovery Luncheon
JAMESTOWN, NY – Because celebrating positive milestones increases long term recovery, the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County (MHA) is delighted to have returned to monthly recovery luncheons that provide positive reinforcement to those in addiction and mental health recovery. Described as always willing to do whatever is asked...
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
