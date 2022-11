BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Eastern Bank and Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, are pleased to announce The Forsyth Institute (Forsyth) as a new commercial banking and insurance customer. Founded in 1910 as a pediatric dental hospital serving disadvantaged children in the Boston area, Cambridge-based Forsyth is the nation’s only independent research institute focused on the connection between oral health and overall well-being, with a focus on biological research, clinical service and public health outreach, and technological innovation. Eastern Bank is providing a revolving line of credit to support the organization’s ongoing working capital, growth...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO