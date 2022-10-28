Read full article on original website
EW.com
Jerry Lee Lewis erroneously reported dead days before actual death
UPDATE: Jerry Lee Lewis' death was erroneously reported on Wednesday, while his rep confirmed to EW he was still alive at that time. The rep informed EW on Friday that the singer has since died. There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
ETOnline.com
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer and Rock Icon, Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died. The rock 'n' roll singer, who was best known for his 1957 track, "Great Balls of Fire," died in Memphis, Tennessee, Lewis' publicist confirms to ET. He was 87. No other details about his death were immediately available. Born in Louisiana in 1935, Lewis began...
Jerry Lee Lewis, notorious US rock’n’roll star, dies aged 87
Artist’s songs such as Great Balls of Fire helped install rock’n’roll as the dominant American pop music of the 1950s
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
How to watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn tonight (10-30-22)
Country singing legend Loretta Lynn, who died last month, will be honored Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) when CMT hosts the “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn.”. The special will air at 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable you can...
