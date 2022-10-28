Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
News Channel Nebraska
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for stealing items from store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln reported being broken into along with items being taken and the man suspected of doing so has been arrested. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Good 2 Go convenience store, 2641 Fairfield St. on Monday around 11:00 p.m. after an alarm went off for broken glass.
klkntv.com
Police investigate stabbing in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man is hospitalized after he was stabbed during a fight on Tuesday in northeast Lincoln. Just after 11:30 a.m., police responded to a home near 68th Street and Logan Avenue on reports of a fight. Once they arrived, officers found a 43-year-old man with...
klkntv.com
Man robbed north Lincoln convenience store twice in one night, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man smashed the door of a convenience store Monday evening to steal lighters, cigars and soda, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 11:00 p.m., security footage at the store, which is near 27th and Cornhusker Highway, showed a man using a brick to shatter the door.
News Channel Nebraska
Man and woman held at gunpoint in Lincoln robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were reportedly robbed in Lincoln after two men pointed guns at them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Belmont on Monday around 9:20 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a man and...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies seize over 6 pounds of marijuana, AR-15 on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Milwaukee man was arrested after Lancaster County deputies seized over 6 pounds of marijuana, two guns and several rounds of ammo on Interstate 80. On Friday, a deputy pulled over a Ford F-150 on I-80 just west of Lincoln, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. During...
klkntv.com
Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
Lincoln Police say alcohol and speed were factors in October crash that killed 6
Lincoln Police has concluded its investigation of the fatal crash that killed six people in early October.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At 11th And Adams Identified
Lincoln Police say 30-year old Trenten Bankhead was the man killed in a motorcycle crash at 11th and Adams around 7:00 Friday night. Investigators say a pickup was northbound across Adams from N 11th Street when the westbound motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup. Witnesses on...
kfornow.com
Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Motorcycle Accident
Lincoln, NE (October 31, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle versus pickup crash at North 11th and Adams Street that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. On Friday, October 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m. police and fire were dispatched to the...
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
kfornow.com
County Board Salutes First Responders And Volunteers For Fire Fighting Efforts
The scene at one of Sunday afternoon's grass fires in southern Lancaster County. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (November 1, 2022) The Lancaster County Board adopted a Proclamation Tuesday thanking and saluting all the County Employees and Volunteers who helped fight two large grass fires a week ago Sunday. County...
kfornow.com
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (Oct. 30, 2022 – KOLN) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to...
Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday
NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.
klkntv.com
With diesel reserves at 71-year low, Lincoln trucking company is at wit’s end
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Diesel reserves are dwindling to levels not seen since 1951, according to the Energy Information Agency. And with a ban on Russian fuel set for next year and with diesel prices up about 22 cents in the last month, local trucking companies are concerned. Not...
News Channel Nebraska
Weapons violation leads to two arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested in Lincoln for a reported weapons violation. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to an address near 16th and W B St. on Oct. 28 at 5:24 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation. Officers said the caller...
klkntv.com
Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
Comments / 0