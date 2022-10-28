ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

klkntv.com

One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store broken into, items stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for stealing items from store

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln reported being broken into along with items being taken and the man suspected of doing so has been arrested. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Good 2 Go convenience store, 2641 Fairfield St. on Monday around 11:00 p.m. after an alarm went off for broken glass.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police investigate stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man is hospitalized after he was stabbed during a fight on Tuesday in northeast Lincoln. Just after 11:30 a.m., police responded to a home near 68th Street and Logan Avenue on reports of a fight. Once they arrived, officers found a 43-year-old man with...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man and woman held at gunpoint in Lincoln robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were reportedly robbed in Lincoln after two men pointed guns at them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Belmont on Monday around 9:20 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a man and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At 11th And Adams Identified

Lincoln Police say 30-year old Trenten Bankhead was the man killed in a motorcycle crash at 11th and Adams around 7:00 Friday night. Investigators say a pickup was northbound across Adams from N 11th Street when the westbound motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup. Witnesses on...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Lincoln, NE (October 31, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle versus pickup crash at North 11th and Adams Street that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. On Friday, October 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m. police and fire were dispatched to the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (Oct. 30, 2022 – KOLN) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weapons violation leads to two arrests in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested in Lincoln for a reported weapons violation. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to an address near 16th and W B St. on Oct. 28 at 5:24 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation. Officers said the caller...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
LINCOLN, NE

