2d ago
You can't even work at your own job without getting shot!! This is ridiculous and I'm so thankful it wasn't my friend's husband who works at Greyhound.....yes, they're black, since everyone seems to want to always talk about race, and gee I'm white. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of this man!
Judith Blakes
2d ago
He's probably killed before and haven't gotten caught. This is not his first time. My opinion....
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
willmarradio.com
1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings
(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop, police say
A man was carjacked at gunpoint downtown, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with woman, child in Bronzeville, Chicago police say
The incident was resolved safely and charges are pending, CPD said.
Woman shot while taking out trash on Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO — A woman was shot while she was taking out the trash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Saturday. Police said the 20-year-old woman was taking out the trash around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller Street. According to police someone in a black SUV began shooting at people in a blue car. […]
Boy, 17, found shot dead in car in Near South Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger seat of a car in Near South Side Saturday night. The boy was found in a car located in an alley at the1900 block of South State Street around 7:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows car thieves crashing through body shop door; thefts and robberies on the rise at Chicago businesses
Surveillance video captured car thieves stealing a vehicle from a Chicago auto repair shop. The incident is part of a growing trend across the city in which thieves and, sometimes, armed robbers target body shops, carwashes, and other vehicle-focused businesses. The thieves seem to have adopted the philosophy of famed...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
Fight reported at Englewood STEM High School; at least 12 Chicago police vehicles respond
Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Englewood STEM High School.
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway in western Wisconsin hit another vehicle early Sunday, killing one person.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.WisDOT said a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94. She hit another vehicle heading westbound.Fifty-four-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash, WisDOT said.Local heavy metal band Gorrified said on Facebook that Filbrandt was their guitarist. They say he was driving home from one of their shows.The Alexandria woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to WisDOT. She was arrested and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail.The crash is under investigation.
fox9.com
Eagan police searching for missing man
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search efforts are underway on Sunday for a missing man in Eagan, Minnesota. Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. He hasn't been seen since. According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting
A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
Gulf War veteran charged in fatal shooting of West Rogers Park liquor store owner: CPD
Chicago police said they have arrested the man suspected of killing a liquor store owner in West Rogers Park.
'He didn't want to be a statistic': Father of 1-year-old boy gunned down while smoking outside home
"I told him, 'Please don't leave me,' because I knew for a fact I couldn't handle him not being here with me," said Jalanni, Marcell's wife.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
fox9.com
14-year-old boy seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A teen boy was seriously hurt overnight after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood. Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. for the crash at Penn Avenue North at 42nd Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old who was seriously hurt and unconscious at the scene.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who was shot in January and again in February had a gun inside the house where he was on electronic monitoring, prosecutors say
A Chicago man who was shot in January, shot again a few weeks later, and then charged with illegally possessing a handgun in a stolen car days after getting out of the hospital, is back in custody. Prosecutors say authorities found a gun near his bedroom after someone shot up the North Center home where he was staying on electronic monitoring last week.
fox32chicago.com
Sharnetta Parker: Chicago police looking for woman who's been missing for almost a week
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman, Sharnetta Parker, who has not been seen for nearly a week. Parker, 34, is missing from East 130th Place in Altgeld Gardens. She was last seen on October 24 at 3 p.m. She is a Black woman, 5'5" tall, 180...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
