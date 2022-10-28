ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

NOLA.com

Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO

A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
MARRERO, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
GALLIANO, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Lockport Man Charged with Attempted Murder in One Shooting Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that a Lockport man facing charges of attempted murder in one shooting is now being charged with murder in another. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport on September 24, 2022. Folse was already in custody having been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that occurred on September 8, 2022.
LOCKPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
RACELAND, LA
WWL-TV

Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence

Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish school board candidates respond to 13 Points Education Plan

The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (HTCC) announced the approval the 13 Points Education Plan. “”The 13 Points Education Plan was a product of our Community Development Committee. They felt that these points were the most important. The initiative is to have an open line of communication with the school board,” said HTCC CEO Nicol Blanchard. “These points have remained consistent since 2018. The original committee had very strong key players including Clyde Hamner, Kristine Strickland Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Chad Hebert, Debi Benoit, Jason Bergeron, JJ Buquet, Travis Lavigne former Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, and Brenda Babin, among others. These members were instrumental in developing the 13 Points Education Plan.”
WWL

$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shanyka Phillips moved into 912 Fourth St., an apartment building in the Irish Channel, in 2013. She had a support network nearby. The building was directly across the street from where her then-boyfriend’s mother lived, and his sister was in another one of the units. And, with a rent of $600 per month, the apartment was affordable.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Kelly returns to Morgan City for promotion to lieutenant colonel

James Kelly Sr. and Rosalie Kelly pin insignia on the uniform their son, James Kelly Sr., during his promotion ceremony Saturday at the St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 building in Morgan City. Kelly Jr. is a U.S. Army helicopter pilot who served three tours in Afghanistan during his 17 years in the military. He is also 2001 graduate of Morgan City High and an alumnus of the JROTC program at MCHS and the ROTC program at Southern University. He has been promoted to lieutenant colonel effective Oct. 1 and chose his hometown for the ceremony. Col. Ryan Kendall of the Army Futures and Concept Command administered the oath Saturday. Kelly is also a bodybuilder who won the 2022 Mr. America Masters Men's Physique competition.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WWL

Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say

NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
LOUISIANA STATE
cbp.gov

New Orleans Kicks Off Holiday Season with Counterfeit Seizures

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Food and Drug Administration, have begun their seasonal operations targeting intellectual property rights (IPR) violations. The coordinated federal law enforcement operations focus on interrupting counterfeit efforts in the New Orleans metro area during the holiday shopping season. While CBP and its law enforcement partners consistently target counterfeit goods year-round, the holiday season poses a particular risk, given the increase in shopping during the holidays. Consumers looking for a bargain may unknowingly purchase counterfeit goods.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

