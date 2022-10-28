Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO
A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
brproud.com
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
999ktdy.com
Employees Assaulted at South Louisiana Spirit Halloween Store, Police Searching for Alleged Suspects
At least two employees were assaulted at a Spirit Halloween store in south Louisiana. Spirit Halloween stores usually pop up a couple of months before Halloween to offer a large variety of costumes and accessories, but for one store employee at a Houma location, this year has been absolute hell.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Lockport Man Charged with Attempted Murder in One Shooting Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that a Lockport man facing charges of attempted murder in one shooting is now being charged with murder in another. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport on September 24, 2022. Folse was already in custody having been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that occurred on September 8, 2022.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
Alvin ISD teacher reported missing in September found 'alive and well' in New Orleans
Earlier in the search for Michelle Reynolds, officials say she had been spotted walking along Constance Street in New Orleans, where she was now found "alive and well."
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
wbrz.com
Man killed after being thrown from truck in Iberville Parish overnight, State Police says
MARINGOUIN - A man was killed in an overnight crash in Iberville Parish when the truck he was riding in flipped, throwing him from the vehicle. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans.
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
WWL-TV
Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence
Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish school board candidates respond to 13 Points Education Plan
The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (HTCC) announced the approval the 13 Points Education Plan. “”The 13 Points Education Plan was a product of our Community Development Committee. They felt that these points were the most important. The initiative is to have an open line of communication with the school board,” said HTCC CEO Nicol Blanchard. “These points have remained consistent since 2018. The original committee had very strong key players including Clyde Hamner, Kristine Strickland Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Chad Hebert, Debi Benoit, Jason Bergeron, JJ Buquet, Travis Lavigne former Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, and Brenda Babin, among others. These members were instrumental in developing the 13 Points Education Plan.”
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
fox8live.com
Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shanyka Phillips moved into 912 Fourth St., an apartment building in the Irish Channel, in 2013. She had a support network nearby. The building was directly across the street from where her then-boyfriend’s mother lived, and his sister was in another one of the units. And, with a rent of $600 per month, the apartment was affordable.
stmarynow.com
Kelly returns to Morgan City for promotion to lieutenant colonel
James Kelly Sr. and Rosalie Kelly pin insignia on the uniform their son, James Kelly Sr., during his promotion ceremony Saturday at the St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 building in Morgan City. Kelly Jr. is a U.S. Army helicopter pilot who served three tours in Afghanistan during his 17 years in the military. He is also 2001 graduate of Morgan City High and an alumnus of the JROTC program at MCHS and the ROTC program at Southern University. He has been promoted to lieutenant colonel effective Oct. 1 and chose his hometown for the ceremony. Col. Ryan Kendall of the Army Futures and Concept Command administered the oath Saturday. Kelly is also a bodybuilder who won the 2022 Mr. America Masters Men's Physique competition.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
NOLA.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
cbp.gov
New Orleans Kicks Off Holiday Season with Counterfeit Seizures
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Food and Drug Administration, have begun their seasonal operations targeting intellectual property rights (IPR) violations. The coordinated federal law enforcement operations focus on interrupting counterfeit efforts in the New Orleans metro area during the holiday shopping season. While CBP and its law enforcement partners consistently target counterfeit goods year-round, the holiday season poses a particular risk, given the increase in shopping during the holidays. Consumers looking for a bargain may unknowingly purchase counterfeit goods.
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
