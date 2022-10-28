Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Anoka celebrates Halloween in a big way in its 102nd year
It’s the biggest weekend of the year in the self-proclaimed Halloween Capital of the World. Since 1920, the northern Twin Cities suburb has hosted parades, haunted houses, and yard decoration tours and competitions.
Blaine family gives back through creative haunted trail
BLAINE, Minn. -- If you're looking for frightening family fun this Halloween, consider heading to Blaine where the Frahm family has put together a haunted trail.Walking through the 1000-foot trail isn't for the faint of heart."I started when I was about five with my dad back in my hometown of Mora. I don't remember trick or treating, this is what we did. We had people come to us and we scared them, it was just fun," Jeff Frahm said.Jeff now lives in Blaine with his wife and four kids where they've carried on the tradition. Most of the creepy creations...
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
North Minneapolis DEI leader to purchase, transform 68,000 sq. ft. building for businesses
MINNEAPOLIS -- A local speaker, activist and business owner is crafting a path for other North Minneapolis businesses to grow and be discovered.For years, Jesse Ross has called North Minneapolis home. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leader is also a real-estate developer and the brains behind the Wealth Re-Distribution Project. The initiative aims to provide a home for Black, Brown, Indigenous and Women-owned businesses to grow in North Minneapolis."We moved to North Minneapolis when I was a baby. My house is actually less than a mile away from this location," Ross said. "A community that I feel like is...
ccxmedia.org
New Dining Venue Coming to Plymouth, Will Cater Events
A new dining venue will fill the space of a former bridal shop next to Latuff’s Pizzeria off Highway 55 in Plymouth. The owner of Absheron Palace says the business will cater to residents from former Soviet Republics. “We have people from Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine and so on and...
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Hennepin History Museum presents story of MPLS serial killer this Halloween weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in towns across the metro as people dress up and mask up heading out to make the most of this spooky weekend. Perhaps one of the most uniquely haunting experiences this Halloween weekend is in Minneapolis at the Hennepin History Museum.
ccxmedia.org
Rasmussen University Students Perform ‘Pumpkin Surgery’
A group of Brooklyn Park students spent time this week performing surgery on rather unconventional subjects. Students from Rasmussen University‘s surgical technology class got to practice on pumpkins this week. The students carved holes into the pumpkins and then used surgical instruments to gather as many seeds as they...
KARE
St. Louis Park woman makes 'Beautiful Impact' with jewelry made from upcycled tins
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota — Alysha Boie has always considered herself a maker. Growing up, she loved drawing and making friendship bracelets. In college, she turned to candle making, knitting and crocheting. "I was just always wanting that creative outlet. So I was making beaded jewelry for years and...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $8,995,000 Landmark Lake Minnetonka Estate Showcases Panoramic Water Views at Every Turn in Greenwood, MN
The Estate in Greenwood was thoughtfully designed to create the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living with French doors leading from the living spacesnow available for sale. This home located at 5570 Maple Heights Rd, Greenwood, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 13,949 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeffrey J Dewing – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 597-0424) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenwood.
NEXT Weather: Beautiful Sunday before #Top10WxDay on Halloween
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be another day of great weather, and there's a #Top10WxDay on tap for Halloween.Sunday will be quiet, with above average highs across the state and almost no wind. Expect the Twin Cities to reach about 63 degrees.Halloween on Monday will be even warmer, with a high of 65 in the metro. In fact, it's expected to be the second-warmest Halloween this century, behind 2000 when we hit 71 degrees on Oct. 31. The breeze will be back, but evening temperatures will be beautiful for trick-or-treaters. That's enough to declare it a Top 10 Weather Day."This Halloween forecast looks like one of the best in a generation," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Tuesday and stay there Wednesday, too.By next weekend, we'll cool back to the 50s.
U of M issues alert of fireworks assault in Dinkytown neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota sent out an emergency notification early Sunday morning, warning students of fireworks assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood. The school issued the alert at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, saying victims had been struck by fireworks. The two assaults happened at 16th and University avenues southeast,...
ccxmedia.org
Longtime 50’s Grill General Manager Retiring
Since June of 1985, the 50’s Grill in Brooklyn Center has allowed people to take a trip back in time. “We have the Lassie booth here, and we’ve got [the] Robin Hood booth here, a lot of Marlon Brando,” said Brian Bolz, the 50’s Grill general manager, as he pointed out the different booths.
Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
Gun buyback event on Saturday expands services to help people start a new path
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a unique and rare chance to help stop gun violence. On Saturday, Oct. 29, anyone can turn over a firearm, no questions asked, and get paid for it.A gun buyback event is happening from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis.You can get a $150 gift card for any handguns turned in, and a $250 gift card for any automatic guns, assault rifles, or long guns.The purpose is to get more guns off the streets of the Twin Cities before that gun is used in a crime."You can turn in your weapon...
Crews battle house fire in Long Lake
LONG LAKE, Minn. — Orono Police say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Stubbs Bay Road North in Long Lake, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.
ccxmedia.org
Update: Bid Approved for Demolishing Four Seasons Mall
It was another step forward on Tuesday night in the process to demolish the Four Seasons Mall in Plymouth. On Tuesday night, the Plymouth City Council voted to accept a bid to demolish the vacant mall. A bid of $850,000 was accepted to remove the building and parking lot and seed the site. Demolition work is expected to start in December.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,795,000 Modern Masterpiece in Golden Valley, MN is Brimming with Mid-century Particulars and Offers Unparalleled Attention to Detail Throughout
The House in Golden Valley offers outdoor kitchen with all the accoutrements for entertaining, cozy sauna and poolside bath with shower, now available for sale. This home located at 3902 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,564 square feet of living spaces. Call David K Wells Iii – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 845-8186) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Golden Valley.
Comments / 0