Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City. Ofc. Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America Stadium concerts giving business boost to Charlotte tourism sector

Encore! That’s the cry from uptown hotels and other local tourism executives after Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte staged eight major concerts during a one-year period beginning in September 2021 and extending through Elton John’s appearance last month. The results: Uptown hotel sales went up 40% on those nights while rates surged 26% compared with six-month averages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
STATESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more

MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy a spooky weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rain chances may be returning Sunday, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the weekend before halloween with eerie activities in the Charlotte area. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hit by a drunk driver call Shane Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You've got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “What should someone do if they are hit by a Drunk Driver?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This indie film is going to shoot in Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indie film is going to start shooting this week in the Queen City. "Mother Couch!" is about "three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave." It stars Taylor Russell alongside Ewan McGregor and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2 injured in slick conditions on I-485 near Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two victims were transported to the hospital following an accident involving multiple vehicles on I-485 during a rainy Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Medic said the two victims were transported to an area medical center in Pineville to be treated for minor injuries following the incident, which involved three vehicles […]
PINEVILLE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
