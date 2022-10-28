Read full article on original website
Country queen Shania Twain announces tour, includes Charlotte stop in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Country music singer Shania Twain is hitting the road in 2023 and she’s headed to the Queen City next summer. On Friday, Twain announced on social media that she will be releasing a new album and plans for a tour. The “Queen of Me Tour” kicks...
WCNC
Larry's Friends visit Wake Up Charlotte for Halloween!
The bozo bus rolled into the Wake Up Charlotte studio with all of Larry's friends ready to celebrate Halloween. Here's what you missed on the show!
Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City. Ofc. Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.
Bank of America Stadium concerts giving business boost to Charlotte tourism sector
Encore! That’s the cry from uptown hotels and other local tourism executives after Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte staged eight major concerts during a one-year period beginning in September 2021 and extending through Elton John’s appearance last month. The results: Uptown hotel sales went up 40% on those nights while rates surged 26% compared with six-month averages.
Queen City News anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more
MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy a spooky weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rain chances may be returning Sunday, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the weekend before halloween with eerie activities in the Charlotte area. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
WCNC
Viewer pics: Your Halloween costume photos
Send your Halloween costume photos to WCNC Charlotte by texting them to 704-329-3600! You can also share photos in the WCNC Charlotte app using "Near Me."
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
WCNC
Hit by a drunk driver call Shane Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You've got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “What should someone do if they are hit by a Drunk Driver?
WCNC
Thunderstorms expected on Halloween: Brad Panovich VLOG 10/31/22
The Carolinas will see scattered showers and storms on Halloween, which could have an impact on trick-or-treating in Charlotte. Here's the latest from Brad Panovich.
This indie film is going to shoot in Charlotte this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indie film is going to start shooting this week in the Queen City. "Mother Couch!" is about "three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave." It stars Taylor Russell alongside Ewan McGregor and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn.
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
Stevie Nicks puts a spell on Charlotte at the PNC Music Pavilion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After nearly a half-century of releasing music with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, and Tom Petty, and on her own during her illustrious solo career, Stevie Nicks has just about done it all. At 74 years old, Stevie could call it a career and be remembered...
2 injured in slick conditions on I-485 near Wilkinson Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two victims were transported to the hospital following an accident involving multiple vehicles on I-485 during a rainy Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Medic said the two victims were transported to an area medical center in Pineville to be treated for minor injuries following the incident, which involved three vehicles […]
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
WCNC
