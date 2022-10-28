Read full article on original website
Obituary for Deborah Louise Holder of Aberdeen
Deborah (Debbie) Louise Holder of Aberdeen passed on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 65. Debbie was born on February 12, 1957, to the late, Robey Ashburn and Delana Hickman. She was a loving wife, moma, and momal. Debbie enjoyed traveling to Oak Island, reading, and working on puzzles. She loved planting and gardening, but her most memorable times were with her family and friends. Debbie was a dedicated woman to not only her family but her extended work family as well. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Randy Ashburn.
Obituary for Wright Bronson Chandler of Southern Pines
Wright Bronson Chandler, 66, of Southern Pines, North Carolina passed away October 29, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 12, 1956 to the late Charles Edwin Chandler, Jr and Mildred Bronson Chandler. Wright will be...
Obituary for Hubert Samuel Peele of Whispering Pines
Hubert Samuel Peele, age 96, of Whispering Pines, completed his earthly journey on Monday, October 31, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gregg Newton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2. Burial will follow at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Obituary for Daniel J. Breeden Jr. of Southern Pines
Mr. Daniel J. Breeden Jr., 80, of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. Thursday, November 3, 2022, 1:00 PM, Simon Funeral Home Chapel, 151 South Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Walk-Through Viewing:. Thursday, November 3, 2022, 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM,...
Obituary for David Andrew Williamson of Aberdeen
David Andrew Williamson, 70, of Aberdeen, passed away October 28, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with his family by his side. David was a long standing member of Aberdeen Rescue Squad and then Aberdeen Fire and Rescue with over 40 years of service. His dedication to service continued with his passion and commitment to the Boy Scouts of America. David received the level of Eagle Scout in 1967. He remained active in scouting and at the time of his death was the Acting District Commissioner for the Sandhills District of the Occoneechee Council, Assistant Scout Master, he served on the Council and Sandhills District Training Committees and was Chairman of the Youth Protection Training. Among his many awards and accolades, he was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, District Award of Merit, Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow and Key 3 Award.
Obituary for Janice Lynn Garner of Robbins
Janice “Jan” Lynn Garner, 56, of Robbins, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. She was born on June 23rd, 1966, to James and Aileen Garner, of Robbins, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Garner; niece, Zoe Garner; nephew, Clay Garner, all of Robbins; uncles, Lee Britt (Joyce) of Robbins and Daniel Britt of Mims, Florida; and a multitude of cousins and friends.
Obituary for Joyce Ann Roach
Joyce Ann Roach was born Jan. 16, 1937 to Frank Welch Senior and Esther Stout of Berwick Pennsylvania. She served her country in the Women’s Army Corps. She has resided in Moore county for many years. She passed 10-30-2022. She is preceded in death by both her parents, one...
Dad to be charged after North Carolina toddler dies in shooting
"This is not about the rightful ownership of guns. This is about the responsibility of gun owners to protect minors by ensuring all weapons are kept safely away from children," said Doyle.
Classmates, friends distraught over Moore County teen's death in crash
ABERDEEN, N.C. — Students at Pinecrest High School in Moore County are mourning the loss of a friend and classmate. Authorities say 16-year-old John David De La Cruz Santos died early Saturday morning when the car he was driving crashed on Roseland Road near Aberdeen. Friends at the school...
Pinehurst fire chief awarded Chief Fire Officer designation
Pinehurst Fire Chief Carlton Cole has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing® (CPC®) met on Oct. 3, to confer the re-designation. Cole becomes one of only 1,764 CFOs worldwide. The designation program is...
OBITUARY: Robin Craig Smith
Robin (Robbie) Craig Smith, grandson of the late Willis and Della Smith, died on Oct. 22, 2022 peacefully at home. He was born Nov. 9, 1964 to the late Jean Smith. Robbie was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School. Robbie has lived his entire life here in Rockingham in the Roberdel area. Robbie was known for being a jack of all trades. He was especially known for his carpenter skills.
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
11-year-old saves her family from burning Laurinburg home
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg family is glad to be alive after their 11-year-old saved them from a burning home Saturday morning. 11-year-old Kaliyah Harrington said she used fire safety training from her school to save her family from the fire. Harrington ran into her mom’s room at about 2 a.m. Saturday. She told […]
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
UNCP recognizes distinguished alumni, Hall of Fame inductees
PEMBROKE — Four distinguished UNC Pembroke alumni were honored at the 54th annual Alumni Awards & Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Friday
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
PHOTOS: Hamlet’s Halloween ‘Boo Bash’
HAMLET — Hundreds of goblins circled through Main Street near sundown to fill their candy bags during the inaugural Boo Bash. City leaders, including Depot and Museums Director Mechelle Preslar, were pleasantly surprised by the turnout for the event, which at times seemed like deja vu from the Seaboard Festival just two days before.
Bell stolen from Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church
ROCKINGHAMN — A large church bell was stolen from Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church. The incident took place sometime between the hours of Sunday, Oct. 30 after 7:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31, before 11:00 a.m. Brick housing around the bell was also destroyed. The church is located at...
PHOTOS: Seaboard Festival ’22 – Conductor’s Call
HAMLET — The Conductor’s Call compeition is a longtime tradtion of the Seaboard Festival. This year’s event featured two female winners, with Caroline Cline winning the children’s contest and Tasha Jackson coming in first for the adults. Second- and third-place winners for the kids were Kaydence...
