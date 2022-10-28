ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodbye to Detroit’s vegan coney dogs and hello to hip-hop-infused yoga: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington
Chili Mustard Onions in Brush Park.

Detroit's favorite vegan coney island, Chili Mustard Onions, announced that it would be closing for good — and our readers were interested in the details. It seems our readers also might be looking for peace these days as many were interested in our story about Trap Yoga, a yoga class with a hip-hop edge.

With the upcoming elections, our readers were certainly interested in what Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said on her right-wing TV show, as well as information on the voting rights initiative.

All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:

10. " Royal Oak HopCat eyes winter reopening "

9. " Rapper Berner is opening a Grand Rapids Cookies cannabis dispensary "

8. " New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad "

7. " Opinion: Michigan military bases put environment at risk "

6. " Tudor Dixon amplified racist remarks, conspiracies on her TV show
"

5. " Detroit yoga instructor makes a name for himself doing ‘Trap Yoga,’ and it’s actually not as strange as it sounds "

4. " As the world burns, Michigan will be the place to be in 2050, expert says "

3. " Say it ain’t so — Detroit’s vegan Coney Island Chili Mustard Onions to close "

2. " Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges "


1. " Don’t believe the lies about Michigan’s voting rights ballot initiative, election expert begs "

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

