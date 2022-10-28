Goodbye to Detroit’s vegan coney dogs and hello to hip-hop-infused yoga: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
Detroit's favorite vegan coney island, Chili Mustard Onions, announced that it would be closing for good — and our readers were interested in the details. It seems our readers also might be looking for peace these days as many were interested in our story about Trap Yoga, a yoga class with a hip-hop edge.
With the upcoming elections, our readers were certainly interested in what Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said on her right-wing TV show, as well as information on the voting rights initiative.
All of that and a little more. Here are our top stories of the week:
10. " Royal Oak HopCat eyes winter reopening "
9. " Rapper Berner is opening a Grand Rapids Cookies cannabis dispensary "
8. " New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad "
7. " Opinion: Michigan military bases put environment at risk "
6. " Tudor Dixon amplified racist remarks, conspiracies on her TV show "
5. " Detroit yoga instructor makes a name for himself doing ‘Trap Yoga,’ and it’s actually not as strange as it sounds "
4. " As the world burns, Michigan will be the place to be in 2050, expert says "
3. " Say it ain’t so — Detroit’s vegan Coney Island Chili Mustard Onions to close "
2. " Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges "
1. " Don’t believe the lies about Michigan’s voting rights ballot initiative, election expert begs "
