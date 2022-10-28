Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Andrea Leigh Bennett-Cain of Seven Lakes West
Andrea Leigh Bennett-Cain, of Seven Lakes West, passed at the First Health Hospice House on Tues. October 25th after an inspiring and courageous battle. Andrea, a Peachtree City, GA native, is the daughter of Gerald and Janet Bennett of Muscle Shoals, AL. She completed undergraduate studies at Wake Forest University and earned a M.D. from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Andrea completed her residency at The Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL before beginning her career as a pediatrician in Thomasville, NC. “Dr. ABC” as she was affectionately known joined Sandhills Pediatrics in 2016.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Loran Alexander Crowell of Southern Pines
Loran Alexander Crowell, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 21. Born in Boston, MA, on April 6, 1930, Loran was the son of the late Daniel Lambert Crowell and Elizabeth Gerrie Crowell. He was a graduate of English High School in Boston, class of 1947, and a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology, class of 1954. In 1946, Loran walked Jeanne Barca home from a Sadie Hawkins danceand by June of 1951 the two married. Loran and Jeanne were married for 71 years.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Lewis T. Ferguson of Pinehurst
Lewis “Lew” T. Ferguson, age 63, of Pinehurst, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Taylorsville, NC he was a son of Lewis Mouchet and Patti Jean Gwaltney Ferguson. Lew went to Brevard College to play golf and to...
dallasexaminer.com
Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher
“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
’34 Strong’: Fundraiser underway for RSHS football player diagnosed with leukemia
ROCKINGHAM — Football, like all sports, is a unifying tool that brings people closer together, especially in Richmond County during times of need. And for one former Richmond Raider football player, garnering community support and extending a helping hand to a current Raider linebacker was an easy decision. This...
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
WXII 12
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
PHOTOS: Seaboard Festival ’22 – Music
HAMLET — Four musical acts performed on two stages Saturday during the 40th annual Seaboard Festival. Hamlet native Jonathan Robinson and his band — bassist Joe Felice and drummer Rob Dufresne — kicked things off early in the morning on the Main Street stage with a blues-rock jam.
Johnston school board apologizes to former Clayton High football coach and principal
School board chair Todd Sutton said former Clayton High football coach Hunter Jenks did nothing wrong and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
sandhillssentinel.com
Construction to begin on Target shopping center
Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
This week in Robeson County history
100 Years Ago: On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story he
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
16-year-old Pinecrest High School student killed in crash in Aberdeen
A 16-year-old Pinecrest High School student was killed in a crash Saturday morning.
Highway Patrol: 4 children seriously injured after mother falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree near Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four children and their mother were seriously injured in a crash at around 9 a.m. Sunday in Clayton. Authorities say the mother fell asleep at the wheel, drove off the roadway and hit a large Oak tree on Buffalo Road near Archer Lodge. All five of...
WRAL
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting
HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’
A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
