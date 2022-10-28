Andrea Leigh Bennett-Cain, of Seven Lakes West, passed at the First Health Hospice House on Tues. October 25th after an inspiring and courageous battle. Andrea, a Peachtree City, GA native, is the daughter of Gerald and Janet Bennett of Muscle Shoals, AL. She completed undergraduate studies at Wake Forest University and earned a M.D. from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Andrea completed her residency at The Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL before beginning her career as a pediatrician in Thomasville, NC. “Dr. ABC” as she was affectionately known joined Sandhills Pediatrics in 2016.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO