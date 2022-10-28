Read full article on original website
Obituary for Janice Lynn Garner of Robbins
Janice “Jan” Lynn Garner, 56, of Robbins, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. She was born on June 23rd, 1966, to James and Aileen Garner, of Robbins, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Garner; niece, Zoe Garner; nephew, Clay Garner, all of Robbins; uncles, Lee Britt (Joyce) of Robbins and Daniel Britt of Mims, Florida; and a multitude of cousins and friends.
Obituary for John Franklin Whitlock of Carthage
John Franklin Whitlock, age 73, a lifelong resident of Carthage, passed away Sunday morning at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A native of Moore County he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin (B.F.) and Josephine Boyte Whitlock. John graduated from Union Pines High School and was a volunteer EMT with the Carthage Rescue Squad for several years. He worked as a dispatcher for the Moore County Sheriff Department early in life. He worked for 24 years as a plant operator for Carthage Water Plant and retired from Moore County Schools, New Century Middle School as a custodian.
Obituary for Andrea Leigh Bennett-Cain of Seven Lakes West
Andrea Leigh Bennett-Cain, of Seven Lakes West, passed at the First Health Hospice House on Tues. October 25th after an inspiring and courageous battle. Andrea, a Peachtree City, GA native, is the daughter of Gerald and Janet Bennett of Muscle Shoals, AL. She completed undergraduate studies at Wake Forest University and earned a M.D. from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Andrea completed her residency at The Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL before beginning her career as a pediatrician in Thomasville, NC. “Dr. ABC” as she was affectionately known joined Sandhills Pediatrics in 2016.
Obituary for Tammy Lynn Andrews of Carthage
Tammy Lynn Andrews, of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 45. Tammy was born in Allegheny County, PA on September 17, 1977, to the late Michael Colonello and Myrtle Scaroora Colonello. Tammy grew up in Tennessee until moving to North Carolina. Tammy loved life. She enjoyed yard sales and was very artistic. Tammy loved her family and especially her grandchild, Brynlee Beck. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brynlee Beck, and her sister, Carol Francis.
’34 Strong’: Fundraiser underway for RSHS football player diagnosed with leukemia
ROCKINGHAM — Football, like all sports, is a unifying tool that brings people closer together, especially in Richmond County during times of need. And for one former Richmond Raider football player, garnering community support and extending a helping hand to a current Raider linebacker was an easy decision. This...
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher
“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
Campbell nabs 1st deer
Peter Campbell took the first deer of his life while hunting recently in Robeson County. The 160-pound, seven-point buck was taken in the Barn
16-year-old Pinecrest High School student killed in crash in Aberdeen
A 16-year-old Pinecrest High School student was killed in a crash Saturday morning.
This week in Robeson County history
100 Years Ago: On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story he
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
Construction to begin on Target shopping center
Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
Proud boys protesters show up to drag brunch at Sanford brewery
Dozens of members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, showed up to a drag show brunch at a brewery in Sanford Sunday to voice their disapproval of the event.
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
PHOTOS: Seaboard Festival ’22 – Music
HAMLET — Four musical acts performed on two stages Saturday during the 40th annual Seaboard Festival. Hamlet native Jonathan Robinson and his band — bassist Joe Felice and drummer Rob Dufresne — kicked things off early in the morning on the Main Street stage with a blues-rock jam.
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting
HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
