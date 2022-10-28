John Franklin Whitlock, age 73, a lifelong resident of Carthage, passed away Sunday morning at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A native of Moore County he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin (B.F.) and Josephine Boyte Whitlock. John graduated from Union Pines High School and was a volunteer EMT with the Carthage Rescue Squad for several years. He worked as a dispatcher for the Moore County Sheriff Department early in life. He worked for 24 years as a plant operator for Carthage Water Plant and retired from Moore County Schools, New Century Middle School as a custodian.

CARTHAGE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO