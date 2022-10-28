Read full article on original website
2023 Chevy Silverado Super Cruise Available To Order Again
GM added the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system to the Chevy Silverado 1500 options list with the introduction of the fully refreshed 2022 model year. The feature was later put under constraint for the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, but now, GM Authority has learned that it the driver assist system is once again available to order.
Cadillac Incentive Spending Down 56.9 Percent In Q3 2022
Cadillac incentive spending fell almost 57 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Cadillac vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $2,086 per vehicle, which was down from $4,845 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
GM Files To Trademark Electra E1 Through Electra E9 For Future Buick EVs
GM has filed to trademark the Electra E1 through E9 names (Electra E1, Electra E2, Electra E3, etc.), GM Authority has learned. Filed on October 27th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the applications carry a Goods and Services description of “Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles.”
Here’s Why Your Chevy Trax 1.4L Engine May Have Performance Issues In Cold Weather
Some units of the Chevy Trax equipped with the turbocharged 1.4L I4 LUV gasoline engine may exhibit engine performance issues in cold weather. Now, a few potential causes for these issues has been identified, with GM offering the following solutions to be performed by a dealer technician. According to a...
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
Ram 1500 Revolution EV Debut Pushed Back To January 2023
The upcoming Ram 1500 Revolution EV pickup truck won’t be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show as Stellantis previously announced. Now, it will officially debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023. As GM Authority previously reported, the Ram 1500 EV was originally slated to be...
Here’s Where The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Headlamps Are Positioned
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 GMC Sierra EV a few weeks ago, pulling the sheets on a fully electrified variant of the popular pickup. Notably, the GMC Sierra EV front fascia incorporates an interesting new design with a unique lighting treatment, and now, GM Authority is taking a closer look.
2024 Chevy Blazer EV Reservations Full For Now
General Motors unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV in July, debuting a fresh entry for the mass-market all-electric crossover segment. Now, GM Authority has learned that The General is no longer taking 2024 Chevy Blazer EV reservations, at least for the time being. GM Authority reached out to Chevrolet...
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
SVE Launches 750-HP 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro
The Chevy Camaro makes quite the impression right out of the box, but for those customers looking to squeeze more juice from the platform, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is now offering the 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro with 750 horsepower. As evidenced by the name, SVE’s 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy...
2023 Corvette Stingray Edge Red Engine Cover Available To Order Again
The 2023 Corvette Stingray serves as the gateway to GM’s iconic sports car’s lineup, providing a mid-engined, V8-powered, dual-clutch-driven driving experience at a relatively affordable price. Unfortunately, C8 Corvette production has been slowed down by parts constraints, while some options and accessories were under constraint at some point during the model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the previously unavailable Edge Red Engine Cover has been made available to order once again.
GM Is Benchmarking The Polestar 2 EV
GM Authority spy photographers recently captured The General benchmarking the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan in the vicinity of the Milford Proving Ground. First breaking cover in February of 2019, the Polestar 2 made splashdown as the brand’s first fully electric, volume model. The four-door is characterized by horizontal styling elements for the front fascia, with LED lighting in front and T-shaped lighting signatures. A panoramic roof is seen up top, while the profile shows off large multi-spoke alloy wheels, crisp white body panels, and black trim pieces.
Refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX Spied: Exclusive
For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority was the first to report on the upcoming 2024 Buick Encore GX refresh, and now we’re back at it with yet more exclusive coverage, this time with the following spy photos. Coming to us from GM Authority reader Ben...
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Fuel Economy Ratings
GM pulled the sheets on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in January, introducing a new go-fast variant of the iconic luxury SUV with a supercharged heartbeat and all the trimmings. The question is – how does the Cadillac Escalade-V compare to the rest of the lineup in terms of fuel economy?
GM Cleared Out Three Quarters Of Its 95,000 Vehicle Backlog
GM, among other automakers, has circumnavigated the microchip shortage by building partially-finished examples of vehicles. This allows GM to keep production lines rolling and get the vehicles into customer hands as soon as the materials needed are secured. At its height, GM had a 95,000 backlog of vehicles waiting to be finished, and now, the Detroit-based automaker has less than 25,000 vehicles left waiting. For comparison, Ford has about 40,000 unfinished vehicles to clear out.
Ringbrothers Bully 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer Unveiled At SEMA
The annual SEMA Show is once again upon us, with top auto builders from around the world converging on Las Vegas to show off their latest and greatest custom creations. That includes Ringbrothers LLC out of Spring Green, Wisconsin, which is showing up to the show with this wild 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer dubbed “Bully.”
Chevy Malibu Running At 26 Days Supply As Of October 2022
Inventory of the Chevy Malibu sedan is now at 26 days supply at the beginning of October, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. Specifically, 6,549 individual units were on the ground at U.S. dealers and an additional 8,184 units were in transit. Malibu inventory...
Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability
DETROIT — (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 32 years with the company. He'll be replaced by Jim Baumbick, who is now vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, the company said Wednesday.
GM Presented Its Virtual Engineering Advances In Korea
General Motors just unveiled its latest advances in virtual engineering technology at a major mobility trade show in South Korea, where the company operates its second-largest engineering center in the world. The automaker was one of the main exponents of the 2022 Daegu International Future Mobility Expo (DIFA), held between...
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $3,500 In November 2022
For November 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $3,000 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and up to $3,500 on select configurations of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a...
