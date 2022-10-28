Prineville named a top-10 dynamic micropolitan

Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas nationwide analyzed by Heartland Forward

Prineville was recently named one of the top 10 micropolitan areas in the country in a report compiled by an Arkansas-based nonprofit.

Heartland Forward, which is described on its website as a "think and do tank" focused on improving economic performance in the center of the United States, completed the report. The Most Dynamic Micropolitan report highlights communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000, basing its findings on a variety of economic metrics. Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas analyzed, the top ranked community in Oregon. The next closest ranked community was 31st ranked The Dalles, followed by Hood River, ranked 75th.

The rankings were derived from measures such as growth in average annual pay, employment numbers and gross domestic product (GDP) as well as the level of per capita personal income. In addition, Heartland Forward considered the share of total employment at firms aged five years or fewer (young-firm employment share) and the share of employment at those young firms with a bachelor's degree or higher (young-firm knowledge intensity).

The report also utilized some time-sensitive categories to measure economic performances. Short-term economic development was defined by 2019-2020 real GDP growth, 2019-2020 employment growth, 2019-2020 average annual pay growth and employment growth over a 12-month period from September 2020 to September 2021. Medium-term economic development measurements, by contrast, were defined as 2020 per capita personal income, 2015-2020 employment growth, 2015-2020 average annual pay growth and the 2020 young-firm employment share and young-firm knowledge intensity.

Prineville was top-ranked micropolitan area for short-term average pay growth and ranked second overall in short-term employment growth. The community also ranked highly in medium term employment growth (15th) and medium-term GDP growth (19th). They achieved more most rankings in short term job momentum (43rd), short-term GDP growth (49th) and medium-term average pay growth (64th).

While Prineville earned high rankings in multiple metrics, they didn't fare as well in young firm employment share (117) nor young firm knowledge intensity (216) and ranked in the bottom half of the micropolitan areas analyzed in 2020 per capita personal income (372).

Heartland Forward determined that pandemic-related factors were the primary economic drivers in many micropolitan areas.

"COVID-19 brought an unprecedented shock to the overall economy, but the challenges have been unique to micropolitans, where resident populations number 10,000 to 50,000," the report states. "These areas are at a comparative disadvantage versus metropolitan areas because smaller workforces result in a less-diversified economy."

Crook County leaders have focused intently on economic diversification since the Great Recession pushed unemployment rates north of 20% early last decade. At the time, the local economy was heavily influenced by the construction industry. Economic development leaders have since recruited Facebook and Apple to the area, and their data centers continue to expand, creating a large tech sector that previously didn't exist in Prineville. Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), which played a prominent role in the tech sector recruitment, continue to focus on bringing traded sector businesses from diverse industries to Crook County.

"Our main goals for all local programs are to increase local tax base, create family wage jobs and diversify the economy for economic sustainability and disaster resiliency, said Kelsey Lucas, EDCO's Prineville/Crook County Director. "EDCO focuses on traded-sector businesses, which are businesses that sell the majority of their goods or services outside of the region, bringing new dollars into the local economy. We do this through supporting existing traded-sector businesses as they grow, providing start-up resources for new ventures and recruiting new businesses to Crook County."

Lucas pointed out that a key focus in the Dynamic Micropolitan report was pandemic recovery, and she believes the diversification that the local economy has experienced in the last 10-15 years proved valuable, as Crook County was the first county in the state of Oregon to rebound from pandemic job losses vs. being among the slowest to recover during the Great Recession due to minimal industry spread.

Along with economic diversity, Heartland Forward says natural amenities remain a key characteristic of success. Areas offering a mix of broadband connectivity and access to the outdoors became a respite from the difficulties of pandemic-era city life.

Local leaders have worked to enhance outdoor recreation options, adding more bike trails systems and upgrading parks and they have focused on promoting the proximity of nearby forestland, rivers and lakes to improve tourism in the area.

"While COVID had its effect on Prineville, the rebound this area has seen in employment, new businesses and job growth was one of the many factors that helped Crook County rise to the top of the list for this ranking," said Kim Daniels, executive director of Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce. "We are blessed to live in a small community that has shown its resiliency over the decades and will continue to remain strong."

